Marine technology start-up establishes innovation facility





An environmental marine technology start-up has moved into the £8m Innovation Central facility in Darlington.

Raytrix will establish a base at the Central Park site to accelerate plans to create innovative products for clean energy projects.

The company is the brainchild of engineering designer Andy Stevenson, spun out of consulting firm Ardmore Craig, which he sold in 2021.

Stevenson decided to move in after winning a £60,000 grant from Innovate UK.

Laytrix’s first product is an adaptable, modular tool designed to be temporarily stowed on standard platform supply vessels to install and retrieve pipelines, perform handling operations, and secure floating objects to the seabed. It is possible to attach a tendon for

“I had the idea for this product 10 years ago when I was running a consulting business,” Stevenson said. I’m really happy to be able to focus my energy on that.” .

“Our goal is to provide a solution at approximately half the price of existing options by providing a core tool that is highly adaptable and mobile and can be easily added to a small, off-the-shelf container. .

“Although this is a niche sector, it is growing all the time around the world because the movement to make environmental change is so active. All of the companies are following closely what we are doing and there is already a lot of interest.”

He added: “A grant from Innovate UK has been the driving force behind the new office.

“For me, Innovation Central was a natural choice because my previous company was based at our sister site, Business Central, so I knew the team and the quality of what they had to offer.

“We also wanted a place that reflected what we do and the name itself was a perfect fit. Transportation connections make it easier for visiting clients and teams to get around, so here It’s the perfect place for us and we’re excited for the future.”

“We’ve known Andy for many years, so it’s great to have him by our side as he embarks on the next exciting chapter of his business journey,” said Vanessa Wood, center manager at Innovation Central. It is,” he added.

“Laytrix is ​​a perfect example of the innovative startups we seek to attract to our thriving business community. We are proud to say that we are a company that comes up with solutions to the challenges our world faces today and tomorrow.”

