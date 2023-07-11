ArcelorMittal Launches XCarb Innovation Fund Accelerator Program for Groundbreaking Climate Tech Startups in India





ArcelorMittal SA

ArcelorMittal will work with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to identify, support and mentor India’s most promising industrial decarbonization technology focused start-ups.

July 11, 2023

ArcelorMittal today announced that its XCarb Innovation Fund will launch an accelerator program to fund and support the next wave of breakthrough ideas on decarbonization originating in India.

Launched in 2021, the XCarb Innovation Fund invests in companies developing technologies that have the potential to accelerate the steel industry’s transition to carbon-neutral steelmaking. The first accelerator program, launched globally in 2022, received an overwhelmingly positive response. More than 90 start-ups from five continents submitted applications, with CHAR Technologies, which develops high-temperature pyrolysis technology that converts organic waste streams into valuable energy output, selected as the winner, with over 500 contributions to the process. million dollars of investment secured.

Recognizing India’s ambition, capabilities and unique challenges in supporting the global energy transition, ArcelorMittal targets a deep ecosystem of Indian tech startups, currently recognized as the third largest after the US and China. We are launching a dedicated XCarb accelerator program.

In the XCarb India Accelerator Programme, ArcelorMittal is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and its proven track record in idea generation and mentoring will be applied to support selected startups and early stage companies. and they extend their technology and business model from the lab to the market.

The program will also be supported by AM/NS India, a joint venture of ArcelorMittals. AM/NS India is actively developing its own decarbonization strategy and efforts towards low emission domestic steel manufacturing. Successful attendees will have access to expertise, resources and advice from ArcelorMittal and his AM/NS India.

story continues

Applicants to the Accelerator Program must be start-ups or early-stage companies with commercially scalable technology concepts that have significant potential for decarbonizing steel production. Submissions are solicited across four different technology domains.

Raw materials and circularity

Improving the quality of iron ore and scrap

Evaluation of steelmaking by-products (i.e. steel slag)

Valuation of biomass, conversion of waste to gas or biocarbon

Destructive steelmaking for process decarboxylation

Reduce fossil fuel usage

gas heating technology

clean energy technology

renewable energy sources

hydrogen technology

energy storage technology

Gas reforming and gas conversion technology

CO2 capture and separation

Conversion of CO2 to C or CO

Carbon dioxide capture and storage or utilization

Conversion of CO2 or valorization to chemicals

The India Accelerator Program started with a 3-day workshop at IIT Madras to introduce faculty to startups, followed by a pitch to the XCarb Innovation Fund Investment Committee chaired by Aditya. followed by a comprehensive 810-week mentoring program to prepare finalists for Mr. Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal. Finalists can explore potential equity investments and research collaborations.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal and Chairman of AM/NS India, commented on the launch:

Prioritizing the reduction of the carbon intensity of our steel production remains a core part of our long-term strategy. Our XCarb Innovation Fund exists to find the most exciting global ventures focused on decarbonizing steel, India has a record as a technology leader and is on its way to becoming a climate change leader This makes it a natural destination for the fund’s second accelerator program. An institution that represents India’s technological prowess, he believes the collaboration with IIT Madras will foster start-ups and provide further impetus to ArcelorMittal and his AM/NS India decarbonization efforts. doing.

Irina Gorbounova, Head of the XCarb Innovation Fund, added:

We have already made significant progress in developing our industry-leading portfolio of decarbonization technologies, and we continue to seek further opportunities to advance our progress. Participants can take advantage of his two benefits from this platform. ArcelorMittals’ advice and expertise in R&D and his IIT Madras technical know-how through commercialization and business mentoring programs will harness the potential of decarbonizing technologies in the steel industry and across the planet.

Professor Krishnan Balasubramanian, Institute Professor and Dean of the Gopalakrishnan Deshpande Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and former Dean of IIT Madras said:

“We at IIT Madras are very pleased to be working with ArcelorMittal in guiding a start-up company that is pioneering a disruptive technology that has the potential to revolutionize steel production and reduce the carbon footprint of the industry. This partnership allows us to combine our technical expertise with our long-standing track record.” With ArcelorMittal’s industry excellence, we support disruptive deep technologies on their path from lab to market. and build a strong ecosystem to support the growth of these innovative Indian start-ups.

The application deadline is July 31, 2023. For more information on how to apply for the program, please visit https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/climate-action/xcarb/xcarb-innovation-fund/xcarb-accelerator-programme.

end

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world’s leading steel companies with operations in 60 countries and major steel facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal’s revenue reached $79.8 billion, crude steel production reached 59 million tons and iron ore production reached 50.9 million tons.

Our aim is to produce smarter steel that has a positive impact on people and the planet. Steel manufactured using innovative processes has significantly lower energy usage, carbon emissions and lower costs. A cleaner, stronger, reusable steel. Steel for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will help transform society throughout this century. With steel at our core, creative talent and an entrepreneurial culture at our core, we will help the world make that difference. We believe this is what it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT) and Luxembourg (MT) stock exchanges and the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS) .

For more information about ArcelorMittal, please visit http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/.

