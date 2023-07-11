Get great sound on sale: Save on Bose headphones and speakers this Prime Day





When it comes to quality sound, Bose is a name that stands out from the rest. The truth is, you’ll see athletes like Aaron Rodgers and Mikaela Shiffrin getting ready for a game with Bose over-ear headphones, and someone in the gym happily training with Bose over-ear headphones. Every time we look, we run into a serious case of Bose FOMO.

It’s not just the cool styling and loud, crisp sound that Bose has to offer, it’s that users seem to really enjoy whatever they do with Bose. We want to work on concentration and bliss training before games. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed prices on the best Bose headphones and speakers to coincide with Amazon Prime Day.

In 2021, Bose made headlines in college sports by signing top athletes such as South Carolina’s Arya Boston, former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, and University college women’s basketball star Paige Bukers. . They joined Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes as Bose players.

Even before Bose really got into college sports, Bose noise-cancelling headphones were popular with athletes and gym enthusiasts alike, thanks to their high-fidelity sound and long battery life. With Bose’s intuitive noise-cancelling and personalized sound, customers say Bose headphones, Bose hi-fi speakers, or Bose soundbars are good value for money.

Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones Amazon

With 11 levels of active noise cancellation (ANC), the Bose 700 headphones are the best choice for clear, crisp sound for listening to everything from gym playlists to podcasts. These Overhear headphones deliver perfectly balanced sound with deep bass at all volume levels.

These headphones feature a sophisticated microphone system that adapts to the environment, so your voice will be heard clearly regardless of your surroundings.

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are easily accessible without reaching for your phone, and the lightweight design ensures a perfect fit. Get up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Available in white and black.

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones, $299 (down from $379)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $299 at Amazon

Bose’s Quiet Comfort 45 headphones feature depth and richness, maintaining balanced sound at any volume level. Use Quiet Mode for full noise cancellation or Aware Mode to hear your surroundings and music at the same time. Bose also offers a personalized sound with adjustable EQ, allowing you to set the bass, midrange and treble levels to your personal preference, or choose one from several preset options. You can

Get up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a 15-minute quick charge gives you 3 hours on the go.

Choose from white, black, blue or grey.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $199 ($329 price drop)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 on Amazon

Bose’s next-generation wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling earbuds offer a personalized sound and fit. Noise cancellation isn’t one size fits all, immersive sound and noise cancellation adapts to your surroundings. And with three pairs of ear tips and a custom stability band to choose from, a comfortable all-day fit is guaranteed, providing the perfect fit for each wearer.

These earbuds are easy to control. The earbuds’ simple touch interface lets you play, pause, and control noise-cancelling levels with simple swipes and taps while remaining hands-free. Listen with just one bud when answering a call or listening to music while still being connected to the world around you.

Listen to music for up to 6 hours on a single charge and charge in the Quiet Comfort Earbuds II Portable Charging Case to fit in your back pocket, purse or bag. A voice prompt warns you when the battery is low, and a 20-minute quick charge gives you up to 2 hours of audio playback.

A standout feature of these buds is their Bluetooth 5.3 capability, which maintains a strong continuous connection as long as you’re within 30 feet of your paired device.

Choose from Black, Grey, Stone or Blue.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. $249 (down from $299)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker $249 at Amazon

Bose’s Sound Link Revolve+ is engineered to deliver true 360-degree sound, playing louder and deeper with longer battery life than the SoundLink Revolve II. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 17 hours of sound on a single charge.

This durable portable speaker is dustproof and waterproof (IP55 rated), so you don’t have to worry about it at the poolside or outdoors. The flexible fabric handle makes it easy to carry anywhere, and the built-in mic allows you to answer calls or access your mobile device’s default voice assistant directly from the speaker.

Reviewers said they were “shocked” by the SoundLink Revolve+, with some praising the quality and sound of the speakers.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Prime for $199 (down from $329)

$199 at Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker Amazon

Great small portable speaker Bose’s SoundLink Micro Speaker (1.4 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches) easily attaches to your bike handle or slips into your bag for a day of training at the beach or outdoors. It’s a small, powerful speaker that’s also waterproof and produces a loud, clear sound with rich bass.

This speaker is powered by a powerful lithium-ion battery that provides up to 6 hours of sound playback on a single charge. It also has a built-in microphone, so you can talk directly from the speaker.

This portable speaker comes with a tear-resistant strap that makes it easy to secure the speaker to your backpack, bike, or beach cooler.

Choose from black, light blue, dark blue and white.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (down from $119)

Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System with Battery $99 at Amazon

Critics were quick to note the “big sound” of this mid-sized speaker (11.1 x 9.4 x 13.1 inches), and one satisfied buyer said it worked “perfectly.” Feedback from customers like this has made Bose an industry leader, including speakers and amplifiers.

This free-standing speaker can be placed anywhere without the need for mounting. Easy to pair with Bluetooth, this portable speaker is made for outdoor workouts, parties, camping trips and tailgates. You can even add microphones and instruments (sorry neighbors) and turn your garage into a musician’s rehearsal studio.

This speaker has a built-in sensor that produces optimal sound in almost any position. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 11 hours of playback.

Bose S1 Pro portable Bluetooth speaker system with battery, $499 with Prime (down from $699)

$499 at Amazon Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker Amazon

Bose’s special edition mini SoundLink II portable wireless speaker (2.31 x 7.06 x 2 inches) pairs easily with your smartphone or tablet for crisp, clear sound wherever you need it. The perfect speaker for a small home gym. Stream your favorite HIIT classes from him or create a playlist of the latest while you get the benefits and relax with background music.

Critics gave this speaker 4.5 out of 5 stars and complimented its sound time and time again.

Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker, $163 (down from $199)

$163 on Amazon Bose Music Amplifier Speaker amplifier with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity Amazon

Bose’s powerful amplifier (8.3 x 8.3 x 2.6 inches) is designed to pair with Bose Virtually Invisible 791 in-ceiling speakers or Bose 251 ambient speakers to create an optimal sound experience. This amplifier features Bose proprietary signal processing technology that automatically adjusts the tonal balance in response to changes in volume. This means you get realistic, clear sound while maintaining clarity at all volume levels.

Bose Music Amplifier speaker amplifier with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, $599 (down from $699)

$599 at Amazon

If you want to crank up the volume of your in-ceiling speakers, consider Bose’s music amplifier and Bose Virtually Invisible 971 in-ceiling speaker bundle. This bundle is now available on Amazon.

Bose Music Amplifier & Virtually Invisible 791 in-Ceiling Speaker II Bundle, $1,198 (down from $1,298)

