Google Travel head Richard Holden fired





change take

Kudos to Google for bringing diversity to Google Travel leadership. Whether a change in leadership portends any strategic change is unanswered.

Denise scale

Richard Holden, Google Travel’s general manager for the past three years and, prior to that, leading the company’s product management team for almost seven years, has been replaced, according to Skift.

We are very grateful to Richard for his many years of leadership of our travel team,” a Google spokesperson said. “Helping people find information and explore the world is at the core of our mission,” said Rose Yao, our new leader. [vice president of product management] and Julie Farago [senior director of software engineering] Brings deep experience in this field.

Yao was previously a product lead in Google’s Geo organization. Farago spent more than 15 years in product and engineering roles at Google and his Verily. Most recently, Farago played a key role and led the engineering of his Google Travel hotel and vacation rental search product.

Google didn’t say why Holden, who has been the star of Google Travel for the past decade, was sacked. Attempts to obtain comment from Holden failed.

Google has claimed that Mr. Holden, who has been with the company for 21 years, has not retired, but did not provide further details. His LinkedIn profile shows that his latest position is set to end in his May 2023. His profile states that he is the VP of Product Management in San Francisco.

“We built the #1 flight and accommodation search products in the world, Google Flight Search and Google Hotel Search, from the ground up,” Holden said in his LinkedIn profile.

Holden had a key role in Google Flights even before Google acquired ITA Software, the foundation of Google Flights, in 2011.

Over the years under Holden’s leadership, the metasearch or travel comparison platforms Google Flights and Google Hotels have become major players in these areas around the world, taking market share from established incumbents.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Google Travel, especially Google Flights, as Google laid off 6% of its workforce at the end of January. The Google Flights engineering team, including many senior engineers, may have been cut by 10 to 12 percent, sources said.

In that role, Holden has represented Google Travel at many industry conferences (see video below).

It’s too early to tell whether the change in leadership will result in any strategic change in Google’s second-largest travel segment.

Here are some of Holden’s appearances at recent Skift conferences.

Richard Holden Attends Skift Global Forum 2022 in New York City

Richard Holden Attends Skift Global Forum 2021 in New York City

Richard Holden and Rob Torres at Skift Global Forum Asia 2019

Richard Holden and Rob Torres at the Skift Global Forum in New York City, 2018

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skift.com/2023/07/10/google-travel-boss-richard-holden-has-been-replaced/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos