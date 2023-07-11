Looting: Thirsty Uruguayans detonate Google’s plan to exploit water supplies | Uruguay





Plans to build a Google data center that uses millions of liters of water a day have sparked outrage in Uruguay, which is suffering its worst drought in 74 years.

Water shortages in the country are so severe that a state of emergency was declared in Montevideo, where authorities added saltwater to the public drinking water supply, sparking widespread protests.

Critics say the government is prioritizing water for multinationals and agribusinesses at the expense of its own citizens. “Only a small portion of Uruguay’s water is used for human consumption,” said Daniel Pea, a researcher at the University of the Republic of Montevideo. Most of it is used in large agricultural industries such as soybeans, rice and wood pulp. Now Google is planning to use a huge amount of water.

The search giant has purchased 29 hectares (72 acres) of land to build a data center in Canelones province in southern Uruguay. According to Environment Ministry figures obtained by Pea through a lawsuit, the center will use 7.6 metric liters (2 metric gallons) of water per day to cool its servers, equivalent to the daily use of 55,000 domestic households. It says. Pee said water will be supplied directly from the public drinking water system.

Uruguay’s Ministry of Industry said those figures are out of date as the company is reviewing its plans and will reduce the size of its data centers.

Google said in a statement that the hub would serve Google users around the world and process requests for services like YouTube, Gmail, and Google Search. The data center project in Uruguay is still in the planning stage, and our tech team is actively working on it with the support of national and local governments. Preliminary figures (such as projected water usage) are expected to be adjusted. At Google, sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and the way we design and manage our data centers is no exception, the company said.

Extremely low rainfall and record high temperatures have dried up Uruguay’s main reservoirs and dried up rivers, prompting public water authorities to begin drawing water from the Rio de la Plata estuary to supplement their supplies. In the Rio de la Plata estuary, sea water mixes with fresh water, and tap water is salty.

Paso Severino Dam, Uruguay, Florida, July 4, 2023. The South American country is currently suffering its worst drought in 74 years. Photo: Matilde Campodonico/AP

Stinking tap water has hit South America’s country with the highest per capita GDP and the first country in the world to declare access to water a constitutional right.

The government has doubled the permissible level of sodium chloride in tap water, advising pregnant women and people with serious health conditions not to drink it. Parents are advised to prepare infant formula with bottled water and not add salt to their child’s food.

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacale Pou has raised taxes on bottled water and distributed two liters (0.5 gallons) of water free of charge per day to 21,000 poor and vulnerable families. announced emergency measures such as He also promised to build a new reservoir within 30 days.

Skip past newsletter promotions

The most important story on earth.Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the important

“,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We send you Down to Earth weekly. “}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and funded content. party outside. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

But public anger is still widespread. Tap water is practically not drinkable. But Carmen Sosa, of the union-backed Water and Lives Commission, said about 500,000 people cannot afford bottled water. Its slogan, “This is not drought, this is looting” is scrawled on the walls of Montevideo.

Over 80% of water is used in industries such as soybeans and wood pulping. Yes, there was a lack of rain, but the drought simply indicated a problem with our economic model. Sosa said resources cannot be concentrated in a few hands. Water for human consumption must take precedence over profit.

Last month, the world’s largest pulping mill opened in Uruguay, making it the third in the country. The new mill, which will be operated by Finnish company UPM to produce paper stock, is expected to use 129.6 liters (34 million gallons) of water per day, with the wastewater being discharged into a local river. there is UPM said it treats wastewater before release and constantly monitors the water quality of the Lo Negro River.

“Uruguay is facing its worst drought in 100 years,” a UPM spokesperson told The Guardian. Within this framework, his UPM activity in Uruguay has nothing to do with the drought that is currently occurring. The drinking water consumed in Montevideo comes from the Santa Luca River. None of the pulp mills installed in Uruguay have anything to do with this river. This difficult climatic situation can never be connected with the forestry sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/11/uruguay-drought-water-google-data-center The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos