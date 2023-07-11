Google News Indexing Interruption Causes Content Publisher Traffic Drop





According to the Google Search Status Dashboard, Google is investigating a service disruption impacting Google News indexing.

There is an ongoing Google News indexing issue affecting all sites. Your site may be experiencing a drop in traffic from Google News. We are working to identify the root cause. The next update he will be in 24 hours.

Google screenshot, July 2023

The Google Search Status Dashboard is a tool that provides status updates for the Google Search system and indicates issues that may affect multiple sites or users and explain changes in site performance.

When Google News indexing problems started

Google News traffic issues were reported on Twitter a few hours ago.

Is Google News Platform (https://t.co/ILD5MsHxuu) broken since June 20th? Le https://t.co/Te9GswWSKA = 0% visibility (Source: @NewsDashboard) Thank you for your feedback Poke @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/7aGU56IGQJ

— Virginie Clève – largow Digital Strategy ☕️ (@largow) July 10, 2023

Google search advocate John Mueller replied:

Hi, this is listed as an incident our team is currently investigating: https://t.co/NlsLfymPx4

— John Mueller (Official) Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 10, 2023

The Publisher Center help community also discusses this issue.

Screenshot of Publisher Center Help (July 2023)

Some have pointed to fluctuations in Google News traffic over the past few weeks, possibly due to syndicated content rankings.

If I worked for a news publisher syndicating through Yahoo, I would definitely check Google News traffic. @NewsDashboard data shows that Yahoo’s visibility across Google News has skyrocketed since June 20th. #SEO #NewsSEO

🧵 pic.twitter.com/Q1OdSKaaJZ

— Will Flannigan 🌵 (@Will_Flannigan) June 26, 2023

Semrush Sensor has recognized Googlequake in the news category in the last 30 days.

Screenshots of Semrush, what’s to come in July 2023

When issues are detected, Google’s Search Relations and Search Engineering teams work together to resolve them.

Detection is often based on a variety of signals, including internal monitoring and community feedback.

The Search Engineering team is currently tasked with investigating the root cause of Google News indexing issues.

While the issue is ongoing, mitigations may be employed to reduce the scope and impact of the issue.

Continuous updates on Google News indexing

The Search Relations team should provide regular updates during the lifecycle of this issue.

These updates should include details about the issue, such as its size, affected regions, timeline for the next update, and progress towards resolving the issue.

We will continue to monitor the situation for updates expected within the next 24 hours.

Featured Image: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

