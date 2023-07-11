2023 Prime Day Apple Watch Deals





Apple deals don’t happen often, so Amazon Prime Day is a great time to find deals on Apple devices, including the Apple Watch. With health, safety, fitness and connectivity features built into the brand’s sleek design and intuitive interface, it’s no wonder this wearable is a fan favorite. Save up to 30% off your Apple Watch with the current Prime Day Apple Watch sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will go live until 3am EDT on July 13th, but Apple Watch deals may sell out by then. Here, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on tech-branded smartwatches, along with other great Prime Day Apple discounts.

At 30% off, this is the best Prime Day Apple Watch sale you can get right now. The GPS-equipped Series 8 is one of the few Apple Watches with an always-on Retina display. It’s also packed with apps designed to monitor key health metrics like blood oxygen levels, heart rate, temperature sensing and cycle tracking. Plus, it’s water resistant up to 50 meters.

This Series 8 Apple Watch has the same features as the model above plus cellular connectivity and is available now for 24% off. Send text messages, make phone calls, stream music, and more, all from this small but powerful device. It also includes an Apple-enhanced Workout app to keep you moving, customizable with different bands and watch faces.

The Series 8’s slightly stripped-down sibling, the Apple Watch SE, is a better and more affordable option. Includes all the essentials to help you track your health and fitness. And like other models, it easily connects to other Apple devices, allowing him to unlock his Mac from his wrist, as well as make payments and transfers with Apple Pay.

This Apple Watch SE has all the health, safety, and compatibility features that a smartwatch typically comes with, and acts as a replacement for your phone when it’s not nearby. Up to 20% faster and added new workout metrics to improve your fitness tracking. The smartwatch is customizable and available in three finishes.

Other Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Buy Now

The Apple Watch isn’t the only Apple product on sale during Amazon Prime Day. You can also save on MacBooks, AirPods, and more. Below we’ve rounded up some of the best offers.

With the latest M2 processor, 8GM RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD drive, this is a powerful MacBook Pro available now for $200 off. The 13-inch display sits above the Touch Bar and backlit keyboard, making it a great laptop for the price.

The latest AirPods Pro with improved noise cancellation and spatial audio are $50 off for a limited time. These earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of runtime at a time and a total of 30 hours when charging from the case, and charge wirelessly.

This 5th generation iPad Air is currently 13% off and costs just $650. It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and 12-megapixel front and rear cameras. You can choose from 5 colors, plus you can get the cellular version for $150 (11% off the regular price).

Will Apple products ever go on sale on Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to buy Apple products that rarely go on sale elsewhere, from AirPods to MacBooks to iPads. You can find even more discounts in our full list of Prime Day Apple sales.

What day is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 begins today (July 11th) at 3:00 AM EDT and continues through July 13th at 3:00 AM EDT. That means you can buy millions of discounted products in two full days, just like last year.

How can I get the best price on Apple products?

Apple products don’t often come at discounted prices, so big sale events like Amazon Prime Day and Cyber ​​Week and weekends of weekends to get the best offers on tech retailers’ products. may be a bet.

For even more savings, visit the Amazon Prime Day Coupons page to check out deals from your favorite brands.

