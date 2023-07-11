Capturing the immense potential of minute DNA for data storage





The world’s first biological camera bypasses the limitations of current DNA storage methods and utilizes living cells and their unique biological mechanisms to encode and store data. This represents a major breakthrough in encoding and storing images directly within DNA, creating a new model of information storage reminiscent of digital cameras.

A research team led by Associate Professor Po Chue Lu, Principal Investigator at the School of Design Engineering, National University of Singapore and NUS Synthetic Biology for Clinical Technology Innovation (SynCTI) presents findings that could shake up data storage bottom. The industry paper was published in Nature Communications on July 3, 2023.

A new paradigm for dealing with global data overload

The world continues to generate data at an unprecedented rate, and data is considered the currency of the 21st century. The Global Datasphere, estimated at 33 ZB in 2018, is projected to reach 175 ZB by 2025. This has driven the search for storage alternatives that can overcome the limitations of traditional data storage and address the environmental impact of resource-intensive data storage. data center.

Only recently has the idea of ​​using DNA to store other kinds of information, such as images and videos, gained traction. This is due to DNA’s excellent storage capacity, stability, and long-standing relevance as an information storage medium.

We are facing imminent data overload. DNA, an important biomaterial of all living things on earth, stores the genetic information that encodes a series of proteins responsible for various life functions. To put it into perspective, one gram of DNA can hold more than 215,000 terabytes of data for him, the equivalent of 45 million DVDs in total, Poe said.

Also, DNA can be easily manipulated with modern molecular biology tools, can be stored in a variety of forms at room temperature, and is so durable that it can be preserved for centuries, Poe says. graduate student Lim Cheng Kai said.

Despite its immense potential, current research on DNA storage focuses on extracellular DNA strand synthesis. This process is expensive and relies on complex, error-prone equipment.

To overcome this bottleneck, Prof. Poe and his team turned to living cells containing abundant DNA to act as a data bank, avoiding the need to synthesize genetic material externally.

Through pure ingenuity and clever engineering, the team developed BacCam. This is a new system that blends various biological and digital technologies and uses biological components to emulate the functionality of a digital camera.

Imagine DNA in cells as undeveloped photographic film, Poe explained. Using optogenetics, a technique that uses light to control cell activity, similar to a camera shutter mechanism, we were able to acquire images by printing light signals onto DNA film.

The researchers then used a bar-coding technique similar to photographic labeling to mark the captured images for unique identification. We used machine learning algorithms to organize, sort and reconstruct the stored images. They make up the biocamera and mirror the data acquisition, storage, and retrieval processes of digital cameras.

‘, ‘window.fbAsyncInit = function() {‘, ‘FB.init({‘, ‘appId:\’216372371876365\’,’, ‘xfbml:true,’, ‘Version: \’v2.6\” , ‘});’ ]; ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.push(‘};’); var ppFacebookSDK = [

‘(function(d, s, id) {‘,

‘var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];’, ‘if (d.getElementById(id)) return;’, ‘js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;’, ‘js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net /en_US/sdk.js”;’, ‘fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);’, ‘}(document, \’script\’, \’facebook-jssdk\’));’ ]; ppLoadLater. placeholderFBSDK = ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.concat(ppFacebookSDK); ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.push(”); ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK = ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.join(“

”);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.nus.edu.sg/capturing-the-immense-potential-of-microscopic-dna-for-data-storage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos