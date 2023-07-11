Google Brings AI Healthcare to Med PaLM





When will we see real use cases for AI? That’s the million-dollar question. In fact, people want to know why AI is getting so intelligent and why it is still far from providing concrete solutions in medicine. OpenAI is still focused on his ChatGPT, but Google is trying a medical chatbot that people actually want.

Google is currently testing a sophisticated artificial intelligence program dedicated to answering medical questions.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said Google is testing an AI tool called Med-PaLM 2, a medical chatbot that answers medical questions securely. We test our products at renowned medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic Research Hospital.

Med-PaLM 2 is designed to harness the power of Google’s LLM, tailored to the healthcare sector to answer medical questions more accurately and safely, and is based on Google’s language model called PaLM 2. .

According to a Google blog published in April, Med-PaLM 2 was the first LLM to demonstrate expert candidate-level performance on the MedQA dataset of United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE)-style questions, with an accuracy of Reached over 85%. It was the first AI system to reach a passing score of 72.3% on the MedMCQA dataset consisting of his AIIMS and NEET health examination questions in India.

Is it enough to pass the doctor’s exam?

Passing the exam does not necessarily make you a good doctor. It’s just a standard for society whether you have basic knowledge in the field and whether patients can trust you. According to official data, in 2022, 91% of candidates cleared Step 1 of his USMLE exam. Can everyone be a good doctor?

Physician expertise is derived from real-time scenarios that vary from patient to patient. Each patient is unique and the process of prescribing drugs cannot be generalized. Because each patient’s body functions differently, individual factors such as allergies must be considered. We recognize this complexity and recognize the importance of personalized healthcare.

The research paper “Towards Expert-Level Medical Question Answering with Large Language Models” published by Google and DeepMind accepts the limitations of Med PaLM 2. “We note that our results are not considered generalizable to all medical question-answering environments and subjects,” the paper states.

Med PaLM 2 has been trained on multiple-choice and long-form medical question-answer datasets from MultiMedQA, with patient personal data stripped according to ethical standards.

However, while capturing a patient’s personal data takes efficiency to a whole new level, it is very personal and will likely make patients reluctant to share their health information. increase. Additionally, Google executives confirmed that customers testing Med-PaLM 2 maintain control over their data in an encrypted setting that technology companies cannot access, and the program never captures that data.

Should Healthcare LLM be ignored?

Despite its limitations, the Healthcare LLM use case cannot be ignored. It is a matter of life and death and should be dealt with appropriately.

The medical field is making great strides by the day, and it’s no secret that doctors have a tough time staying at the top.

Apart from Google, Microsoft is also moving towards a Healthcare LLM. In April, the tech giant, which is also the biggest investor in OpenAI, partnered with health software company Epic to build a tool that can use the algorithm behind ChatGPT to automatically create messages for patients.

Medical knowledge doubles every 73 days, Microsoft chief medical scientist Junaid Bajwa said in an exclusive conversation with Analytics India Magazine at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh. He said the data available from medical research, especially publications related to treatments for various diseases and conditions around the world, is truly about the wealth of information. Looking at the publication rate of research papers, he estimates he could double every three days in a few years.

This is where the Medical Language Model (LLM) comes into play. Imagine a scenario in which a critical approach was missed during an emergency care because the doctor was unaware of alternative treatments. In situations like these, LLMs can provide great assistance due to their extensive knowledge of textbooks. With access to this extensive knowledge base, LLMs can help physicians by offering alternative approaches and putting critical information at their fingertips when they need it most.

Healthcare LLMs help physicians have informative discussions, answer complex medical questions, and find important information in difficult medical textbooks. The doctor’s expertise and her LLM input allows them to create a strong team.

An internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, citing researchers working on the project, told employees in April that AI models trusted as medical assistants would have limited access to doctors. It is said that it could be of great value in the country where it is being used.

