Judge Denies FTC Injunction, Closes Microsoft and Activision Deal





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appears in court in San Francisco on June 28, 2023.

Shelby Knowles | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A federal judge in San Francisco has denied the Federal Trade Commission’s motion for a preliminary injunction to stop Microsoft from completing its acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard.

However, the deal has not been fully clarified. The FTC can now file an appeal against this decision with the Federal Court of Appeal, and the companies will have to find a way forward to resolve objections from the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey said in her ruling released Tuesday, “The Court’s liability in this case is narrow. It’s a matter of deciding whether or not to stop even if it means waiting.” “For the reasons explained, the Court found that the FTC has not shown any likelihood of winning the argument that this particular vertical integration in this particular industry could significantly reduce competition. , documentary evidence indicates increased consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. Accordingly, the motion for preliminary injunction is denied. ”

After the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued its ruling, Activision Blizzard stock reached a trading high of $88.03 per share. Microsoft had agreed to buy the game publisher for $95 a share.

“Our merger will benefit consumers and workers alike, ensuring that a strong market leader continues to dominate a rapidly growing industry,” Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, said in a statement. It allows us to compete rather than allow things to happen.”

Microsoft also welcomed the decision.

“We are grateful to the San Francisco Court for making this swift and thorough decision, and we hope other jurisdictions will continue to work toward a timely resolution,” Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and vice chairman, said in a statement. I am looking forward to it,” he said. “As we have consistently demonstrated throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”

The ruling comes after five days of court hearings to assess whether Microsoft can complete its announced $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2022. A judge was deciding whether to grant the FTC’s request for an emergency injunction to block the closing of the transaction.

The FTC argued that Microsoft was interested in monopolizing some games to keep them from appearing on Sony’s PlayStation or Nintendo’s Switch, and that it could do so if a deal was struck. But instead of reducing Activision’s game titles, Microsoft wants to make them more widely available, citing growth from people subscribing to its Game Pass library of games in part. Both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick testified, as did executives from Alphabet, Nvidia and Sony.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in December to block the deal and have an administrative law judge at the agency evaluate the deal. But before that happened, in June, the FTC requested a preliminary injunction blocking Microsoft from completing the acquisition, with the goal of filing a suit with an administrative law judge on Aug. 2. The two companies were aiming to complete the transaction by August 2, 2018. July 18th.

“This outcome is disappointing given the clear threat this merger poses to free competition in cloud gaming, subscription services and consoles. We will continue the fight to sustain competition and protect consumers.” We will be announcing next steps in the coming days to do so,” an FTC spokesperson said.

Kotik said at the hearing that Activision Blizzard’s board did not understand how the deal could continue if a judge granted the preliminary injunction.

This is breaking news. Please check back for the latest information.

