Microsoft Dissolves Activision Merger, Allowed by Federal Judge Rule

A federal judge won’t block Microsoft (MSFT) from signing a $69 billion deal to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard, but is seeking a temporary injunction amid unfolding legal challenges to the merger. It was a defeat for US regulators.

Due to a ruling by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California not to grant an injunction, Microsoft has declared “Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo.

The US government says the combined company will likely pull Call of Duty out of Sony PlayStation, or that Activision’s content ownership will significantly reduce competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets. The district said it had not shown that the claim was likely to succeed. Justice Jacqueline Scott Corey wrote in an edited 53-page opinion:

Microsoft could finalize a deal with Activision in the days ahead of the July 18 deadline, or the parties could seek mutual extensions.

Antitrust officials at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said allowing the merger to go through while litigation was ongoing would immediately hurt video gamers and other consumers, so they decided to close the deal. It argued that a temporary restraining order was needed.

The FTC has challenged the acquisition, first in internal administrative court and then in U.S. federal court, saying the merger would hurt video gamers by giving Microsoft control over a number of highly popular franchises. claimed to give

Regulators fear Microsoft may withhold offerings of these titles from rivals such as Sony’s PlayStation and nascent cloud-based streaming platforms against Corey, with the agency’s internal court reaching a ruling on the deal. It sought an injunction to block the completion of the transaction until then.

At a two-week hearing in federal court last month, Microsoft executives, including CEO Satya Nadella, said content such as Call of Duty would remain restricted from competitors even after the deal closes. I testified that there was not. In response to regulatory scrutiny, Microsoft has also entered into various multi-year licensing agreements with companies such as NVDA and Nintendo to make content available on both companies’ platforms if the merger is approved. tied.

The stakes in the legal battle were high. Microsoft, by its own admission, said in filings that a victory for the FTC at this stage would effectively block the deal entirely, citing the expected time and costs associated with an internal FTC merger. was saying challenge.

In a statement Tuesday, Microsoft vice chairman and president Brad Smith thanked the San Francisco Court for this swift and thorough decision and urged other jurisdictions to continue working toward a timely resolution. said he expects As we have consistently demonstrated throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a separate statement that the merger will allow entrenched market leaders to compete rather than continue to dominate the rapidly growing industry.

With Microsoft’s victory in federal court, the FTC may drop its internal merger motion and give up its opposition to the entire Microsoft deal. In a similar situation in February, the FTC dismissed an internal lawsuit against Metas’ proposed acquisition of virtual reality startup Within Unlimited after another judge in the same court refused to grant a preliminary injunction.

FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar said in a statement Tuesday that he was disappointed with the outcome given the merger poses a clear threat to free competition in cloud gaming, subscription services and consoles. rice field. In the coming days, we will be announcing next steps to continue the fight to stay competitive and protect consumers.

