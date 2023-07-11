New product-specific Premier badges and incentives for partners





Google Cloud partners are at the forefront of digital transformation. They work with organizations of all sizes and in all industries to apply cloud infrastructure, data and artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize their businesses and launch entirely new digital businesses.

Customers look to our partners for strategic advice, professional implementation services, and deep product domain expertise, and we are working with them to expand our capabilities and expertise in each of these areas. increase. Earlier this year, Google announced an evolution to Partner Advantage to meet these needs. This includes new product-specific Premier levels for partners and enhanced incentives for partners to achieve Premier status, gain additional certifications on Google Cloud products, and drive customer growth. success and growth.

Our partners have already responded. The Google Cloud Partner said he earned 180% more certifications in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. In the past few months alone, Google’s consulting and system integrator partners have worked to train more than 150,000 additional people to bring in new generative technologies. We provide AI products to our customers from Google Cloud. Overall, our partners’ Net Promoter His Scores (NPS) from their customers have increased, demonstrating the key role our partners play in enabling customer success.

Today, the opportunities for partners are greater than ever. Our incentives and funding for partners are expanding, with new product-specific Premier tiers launching on August 1, 2023. As we move forward together with our partners, these new programs and incentives work together to support customer success.

New Premier Partner badge to demonstrate deep product expertise

As part of our announcement earlier this year, we announced that Partner Advantage will offer new product family-specific tracks, including new Premier badges tied to specific Google Cloud products. We have been in an ongoing dialogue with our partners over the last six months and are thrilled that many of them have already earned one or more of these new premier badges. Beginning August 1, 2023, these new Premier tiers will go into effect within the Partner Advantage program, and beginning January 2024, Partners will receive new incentives based on these new tiers.

Partners can now earn and display eight new Premier badges aligned with key Google Cloud product areas across three engagement models: sell, service, and build. these are:

Google Cloud Premier Partner for Sales Engagement Model

Google Workspace Premier Partner in Sell Engagement Model

Chrome’s Premier Partner in Sales Engagement Model

Google Cloud Premier Partner for Service Engagement Model

Google Workspace Premier Partner in Service Engagement Model

Chrome’s Premier Partner in Service Engagement Model

Google Cloud Premier Partner for Build Engagement Model

Google Workspace Premier Partner in Build Engagement Model

By earning one or more of these Premier badges, partners have achieved the highest level of proficiency in a specific product area and demonstrate that they have already helped multiple customers implement and realize the value of Google Cloud products. We can prove it to you.

These updates have been designed and implemented with input and feedback from our partners and customers, putting our Google Cloud partners in the best position to support our customers’ most pressing needs and ensuring we’re getting the most out of our ecosystem. We expect a strong reaction.

“We are working with Google Cloud to help our customers’ businesses grow in key areas using technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analytics,” said Matt Lacey, Global Chief Commercial Officer for Deloittes Alphabet Relationships. We share Google Cloud’s commitment to customer success, and we will continue to combine our deep industry knowledge with Google-certified resources to address your most pressing cloud projects. I will continue.

“The evolution of Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage program reflects growing customer demand for partners who bring in-depth product knowledge and experience,” said Robbie Crews, Senior Director of Google Cloud at Kin + Carta. said like this. We are fully aligned with our Partner Advantage program to accelerate our focus on quality service delivery.

Asif Hasan, Co-Founder of Quantiphi, said, “Google Cloud’s digital transformation drive is one of the most important growth opportunities for Quantiphi.” Google Cloud’s approach to partnerships, including a partner-driven approach to service delivery and a focus on enabling highly qualified partners, aligns with customer needs and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Google Cloud. I am excited.

Partners demonstrate greater proficiency in specific products, industries and workloads by gaining specializations and expertise in areas such as cloud migration, application development, AI and ML, and SAP on Google Cloud can.

Demonstrate proven products with the Delivery Readiness Index

We launched the Delivery Readiness Index (DRI) in 2022 to provide partners with a consistent measure of readiness, capacity and delivery in their service delivery. DRIs assess a partner’s experiential knowledge and certifications and provide resources and support from Google Cloud to enhance their experience and expertise in key areas of customer demand. This includes account-specific bootcamps, training, and challenge labs that help partners understand project requirements before they get involved. Together with our customers.

With the launch of the new Premier badge and more detailed product and certification requirements, partners can continue to use DRI to ensure their service offerings are aligned with specific customer projects. Similarly, customers can rely on her DRI to ensure that the partner of their choice has the proven expertise and capabilities required for a particular project.

Work with partners to expand resources and go-to-market programs

Partners are at the forefront of Google Cloud go-to-market and delivery efforts across all product areas, including Google Workspace, infrastructure and cloud migration, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, and more.

We encourage partners to take advantage of the many new go-to-market programs we launched this year to reach more customers and receive additional support and resources.

AI Built on Google Cloud helps ISV partners accelerate their AI and generative AI solutions built on Google Cloud.

The Google Cloud Ready initiative supports ISV partners building applications and integrations in key product areas such as BigQuery, AlloyDB and Sustainability.

The cloud migration program, RaMP, focuses on partner-provided offerings and provides customers and partners with everything they need to assess and execute large-scale migrations to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace now offers even more features for resellers to transact with.

New incentives and funding for the second half of 2023 are coming soon. This includes increased rebates for partners sourcing new and expanded deals and growing SMB accounts, pre-approved discounts based on Workspace seat growth, and discounts for pre-sales activities offered by certain partners. including additional funding.

Together, these new programs, incentives, and premier badges help ensure that our customers have access to highly skilled partners with the deep product domain expertise they need for their transformation projects, making them more accessible. Access to many resources, funds, and go-to services will be provided. Expand your market opportunities more than ever before.

We are committed to supporting our partner ecosystem and will continue to engage with them in the coming months on these updates and opportunities. I personally look forward to engaging with our partners at the upcoming Next 23 Partner Summits and attending additional meetings with our partners in North America, EMEA and Japan Pacific throughout the year.

For more information on these new programs and resources, please contact your partner account manager or log into the Partner Advantage portal at partneradvantage.goog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/partners/new-product-specific-premier-badges-and-incentives-for-partners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos