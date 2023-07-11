Wilson Gears Up for Full Shift Racket Franchise Release





After running as a concept design at Wilson Labs, Wilson prepares Shift v1 for a mainline release. … [+]

Wilson

The Wilson Shift has gone from concept to full-fledged member of the Wilson family.

Officially launching on July 14th, the Chicago-based tennis manufacturer’s new Shift v1 tennis racket franchise already has a bit of history in the sport following Wilson Labs’ concept release in February. This led to the introduction of the mainline based on his 7 patents showing the unique bending technology incorporated into the FortyFive and Arc 3D frame technology.

Michael Schaefer, global product director for Wilson’s racquets, believes the shape a racquet bends to is one of the most influential qualities that can affect a player’s experience, tells me. I will tell you. At Shift, we built a racquet with a bend profile that allowed it to bend laterally to deliver intense spin while maintaining consistent power.

The Wilson Shift v1 is designed with unique flex characteristics aimed at enhancing both power and spin. … [+]

Wilson

Should we call that bending a shift? It happens in multiple ways. “We understand bending better than anyone,” says Bill Severa, global director of technology at Wilsons. Over the years, we have used many different methods to measure bend. Clash and Shift technology defines another dimension in how the racquet bends.

No other racquet did this until we invented the Crash, Severa says. Modern swings are curved in that dimension. We have a patent on it.

Schaefer said that control-minded players gravitate towards Wilson’s Pro Staff and Blade lines, but they should offer power of their own. Today’s players, especially the next generation, want controllable power. The Shift features new bending profiles, traditionally measured stiffness, lateral bend measured by how much the racquet bends up and down when laid on its side, and how much the racquet twists when off. It can be bent in any dimension, as measured by its torsional stability as seen by A center strike, he says, provides a lot of power and spin.

Wilson Shift’s unique testing timeline allowed the brand to get ample feedback on the new model. [+] design.

Wilson

The goal is to be able to hit heavy balls deep into the court with controllable power, Schaefer said. Shift’s bending profile allows players to hit more spin and heavier balls. The Shifts design allows the racquet to flex laterally as the player swings more vertically, so the racquet flexes with it for a higher launch angle. The Shifts traditional stiffness rating is in line with the Ultra, offering more power than the Blade, but the lateral stiffness is similar to the Crush, offering even better control than that series.

But to see if competitors are ready to embrace the shift, Wilson has made a limited-edition release of the Wilson Lab Prototype, complete with a QR code on the frame to welcome feedback on the racquet. This concept release included both the Shift 99/300, a 99-square-inch head weighing 300 grams, and the Shift 99/315, which had the same size head but added 15 grams more weight. The light racquet had a 16×20 string pattern and the heavy racquet had an 18×20 string pattern.

The full release of Shift v1 comes more than 5 months after the concept release and now has the final aesthetic and two key tweaks through testing. Thanks to your feedback, Wilson changed the balance point to increase the swing weight, adjust the position of the sweet spot on the frame, and plan to add a lighter version to the lineup on September 1st.

Arctic Prism Paint offers another color-changing design for the Wilson family of tennis racquets.

Wilson

The mainline Shift v1 releases will be named the 300-gram version of the Shift v1 99, the 315-gram racquet Shift v1 99 Pro, and the lightweight option Shift v1 99L, which will be released in September.

Severa says the frame fits a niche market that will satisfy serious players. When the first test racquet with a QR code was sent to testers, 32% immediately liked it, but in the end more than 50% of players said they preferred Shift. he says.

Aesthetically, the Artic Prism Paint Color offers a white-based paint meant to look like ice or snow when the sun hits it, and was done with Blade, Ultra, and Pro Staff. It offers a similar color changing design. Testers liked it so much that Wilson took the basic design of the concept and updated it to fit Wilson’s racquet line-up.

Honed by a wealth of insight from regular players, Wilsons is poised to move from concept to new racquet franchise shift.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2023/07/11/wilson-readies-full-shift-racket-franchise-release/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos