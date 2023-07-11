Worried about AI?Innovation experts explore the future of work at News24’s upcoming Joburg Summit





The world of work and education is changing as AI systems play a greater role in our daily lives. Find out more at On The Record on News24 in Johannesburg at the end of August.

What will the future of the workplace look like in the age of artificial intelligence? News24’s Joeberg edition of On the Record Summit explores the emerging trends shaping the world of work. The summit, scheduled for 31 August, will facilitate important discussions about the political, economic, socio-cultural and environmental future of South Africa. For tickets to events held in partnership with Nedbank, click here.

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which has come to be known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is expected to shape and transform industries around the world. Will the workforce of the future be equipped to survive this uncertain future, or are South African youth once again at risk of being left behind?

Join News24 Business Associate Editor Ahmed Aleph at the On the Record Summit in Johannesburg. Lead engaging panel discussions with trend analyst Dion Chan and other innovation experts. The panel will explore the ethical, professional and economic implications of AI and technological innovation for South Africa’s future.

News24 editors, including Editor-in-Chief Adrian Basson, News24 Sports Editor Lloyd Barnard, and Writer Lloyd Barnard, will meet at the scheduled full-day summit at the Kyalami International Convention Center on Thursday, August 31. There will be six panels moderated by senior journalists. – big Carol Peyton.

The purpose of the summit is to exchange insights and ideas about the future of the country.

A discussion titled “Will my child get a job?” We take a closer look at the obstacles and opportunities presented by the AI-driven world of business in a context of endless great crises and new black swans at every corner.

Areff and Chang will be joined by Senele Goba, Director of 4IR Innovations, and Professor Sibusiso Moyo, Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Stellenbosch University.

Aleph said, “In the age of AI, where billionaires fight and believe in the apocalypse of the Singularity with mundane technology, what will be left for the rest of humanity?” [and] For our next generation? Has human expression died with the advent of Midjourney and ChatGPT? Will the virtual world be the next work environment? We’ll be asking these and many other pertinent questions to our guest panelists as we analyze how to prepare. ”

Panel: Will my child get a job?

Moderator: Ahmed Aleph, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, News24 Business Prof. Sibusiso Moyo: Stellenbosch Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation Dion Chan: Flowing Trends

4IR Innovation Director Senere Goba (top left), Professor Sibsiso Moyo of Stellenbosch University (top right), News24’s Ahmed Aleph (bottom left), trend analyst Dion Chan (bottom right), News24 Delve into the world of AI at the on-the-record summit at .

Dion Chang is the founder of Flux Trends and one of South Africa’s leading trend analysts. Flux Trends helps companies identify and analyze macro trends that influence social dynamics and business strategy. He keeps a close eye on the new AI creative economy and its impact on global culture. Zhang previously predicted that the rise of AI could become the biggest global tech trend of the year, impacting every sector of society, from work to entertainment. He expressed concern about the rapid pace of generative AI evolution.

Senele Goba is Director of 4IR Innovations, a company that provides technology services to various industries. She has a computer engineering background and specializes in innovative solutions for industrial automation and education. Goba has previously said South Africa’s tech sector must act quickly to protect its IT skills pipeline or risk falling behind the world in terms of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. had warned. She has a strong interest in educating and developing girls and young women in technology.

Professor Sibsiso Moyo was appointed vice-chancellor of research, innovation and postgraduate studies at Stellenbosch University last September. She is passionate about youth entrepreneurship and using design thinking to identify opportunities and solutions to existing challenges in South African communities. Mr. Moyo has held several positions nationally and internationally. She is a member of the ministerial task team in charge of the review of the Innovation Agency and an honorary dean of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Tianjin Vocational College, China.

To hear more from Chan, Goba, and Moyo about their AI-powered future, join us at the On The Record Summit. Over the next few weeks, News24 will share details about the panelists and program of the event in Johannesburg.

