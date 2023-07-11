Advocates of Google, Facebook, and Big Tech bullying tactics





Diane Francis

Critics attack the media’s right to have an opinion about its own interests and future

Published on July 11, 2023

Facebook and Google control 80% of Canada’s online advertising market. Photo by Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

A showdown is underway between American tech giants Facebook, Google and Canada, but it’s likely that Ottawa will finally be able to pay for the copyrighted content produced by Canadian media companies that they’ve been stealing for decades. They are trying to force both governments to pay. The Bill C-18 is Ottawa’s version of what Australia has made his 2021 success.

But last week, Google took a tough line, removing Canadian news from Canadian Google Search and other Google services, and threatening to scrap existing financial deals with publishers that promote journalism.

The debate has drawn critics to attack the media’s right to have an opinion about its own interests and future. For example, one critic, Ottawa academic Michael Geist, mixed up positions taken in support of bill C-18 in a recent National Post editorial, arguing that it clearly influenced news coverage. Unfairly defaming post-media coverage for obscuring editorials and lobbying. Actions that impair the independence of the media. Editorials have long reflected the opinions of publishers, while news stories have informed the facts and developments surrounding the bill. Except for him, readers should be aware of the difference.

Another podcaster, Jesse Brown, said the cost of the bill was that journalists’ job to unbiasedly cover big tech and government turned into propaganda. affirmed. He points to the Canadian Journalists’ Association’s scathing criticism of Google and Facebook’s tactics. This is also completely irrelevant. CAJ is an advocacy group, its mission is to advocate, and it defended its rights by accusing big tech companies of being bullies.

The same bully tactic by the tech giant was deployed in Australia two years ago when Facebook effectively blocked access to international news sites on its platform for a day. It eventually withdrew after a public and political backlash. Rep. David Cicilin, chairman of the US House Antitrust Subcommittee, immediately tweeted: Facebook is incompatible with democracy, if not already obvious. Threatening to bend an entire country to agree to Facebook’s terms is ultimately an admission of monopoly power.

Then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison intervened and today Facebook’s move to end friendly relations with Australia was both disappointing and arrogant. They may be changing the world, but that doesn’t mean they should run it.

The two companies have signed an agreement with Australia to pay more than A$200 million to national media for use of their content in 2022. This made a big difference.

Canada, now run by a remarkably incompetent government, is facing problems from the same two companies that signed the deal after being lost in Australia. So why is Silicon Valley flinching again? , alleges that it is subject to unlimited economic liability. If so, there are indications that Ottawa needs to change its laws and there may be regulatory changes to this end.

But they may be taking a tougher stance as their biggest market, the US, is watching. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar recently introduced a law called the Journalism Competition Protection Act (JCPA) to protect small and medium-sized news organizations.

To maintain strong, independent journalism, news organizations must be able to negotiate a level playing field with the online platforms that dominate news delivery and digital advertising. Klobuchar said our country’s bipartisan legislation will allow news outlets to band together and negotiate fair pay from big tech companies that profit from their news content, allowing journalists to continue their important work. said it would be possible.

The JCPA will allow small and medium-sized media outlets to co-negotiate revenue-sharing agreements with Facebook and Google and request arbitration if negotiations falter. Without a level playing field, democracies will face continued slaughter in professional and curated media outlets, reducing credible information collection essential to voters, businesses and citizens. become.

Canada has been hit hard. News Media Canada, a consortium of most of Canada’s publishers, reported months ago that 250 Canadian newspapers had closed, leaving only 75 dailies and hundreds of weekly, monthly and magazines. announced. From 2014 to 2019, newspaper revenue fell 43%, while Google’s increased 113% and Facebook’s increased 387%.

Google and Facebook control 80% of Canada’s online advertising market, and Google owns most elements of the ad serving infrastructure, preventing competitors from gaining too much market share.

This kind of uncompetitive market situation is also being addressed by other governments. While action has been taken by antitrust authorities over discriminatory deals in the United States and Europe, nothing has been done in Canada.

But at least, and finally, Ottawa is trying to do something. If the law goes too far, it must be reformed, and if Facebook and Google still decide to deprive Canadians of access to their press, draconian measures must be imposed.

Next, the Liberals should turn to the media’s biggest problem: the staggering subsidies distributed to the biased and mediocrity of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

But that’s another column.

Read and sign up for the Dianes Newsletter on America at Dianefrancis.substack.com

