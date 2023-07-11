Suffolk Technologies Closes First $110 Million Venture Capital Fund to Build Innovation in the World





John F. Fish

Boston Suffolk Technologies, an institutional venture capital firm affiliated with the $5 billion state-owned construction company Suffolk, has announced the closing of its first fund with a $110 million commitment.

Suffolk Technologies Fund I (the Fund) is an early- to growth-stage construction technology (ConTech) and property technology (PropTech) company developing solutions for safer, sustainable and efficient construction. invest in These businesses, in turn, contribute to the nationwide shortage of affordable housing, high emission rates from construction and real estate projects, and the growing need for efficient infrastructure investment as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Employment Act (IIJA). will deal with issues such as

The construction and real estate sector is a $6.4 trillion industry that accounts for 5% of US GDP.[i]. Despite being important to the US economy, the construction and real estate industries lag behind other industries in terms of innovation and use of technology and data. “The time is ripe for change and Suffolk is committed to playing a leadership role in transforming the industry,” said John Fish, Chairman and CEO of Suffolk. By raising money for this fund and investing in visionary entrepreneurs and start-ups in the construction technology sector, enabling the testing and development of exciting new technology solutions on Suffolk sites across the country. We contribute to the innovation lifecycle and add value to our company. We help clients through more efficient projects and help redefine the world built for the next generation.

Suffolk Technologies is committed to bringing a new model of venture capital to the construction and real estate industries. These categories have historically presented unique and difficult obstacles for entrepreneurs seeking to raise capital and grow their businesses, as they require extensive knowledge and expertise to tackle. Suffolk Technologies has decades of construction experience in Suffolk, over 2,300 in-house industry experts, over 100 sites nationwide, over 10,000 trading partners and hundreds of leading property owners, architects and engineers. , connecting financial services and start-ups. partner. Additionally, the Suffolk Technologies team is made up of venture capitalists and industry professionals with experience at companies such as McKinsey, Microsoft, General Electric, Fairhaven Capital, Dell, AMG National and Suffolk. This expanded ecosystem of experienced industry leaders and business partners, along with an opt-in network of customer referrals and informational content, results in regular value-added engagements between startups and founders, making them truly unique and industry-leading. Structure.

In an industry that has historically been slow to adapt to change, Suffolk has invested heavily in innovation at project sites across the country to ensure a more technology-driven, efficient and safe construction process. rice field. This includes her CoLab in all parts of Suffolk. Virtual modeling technology associated with schedule and cost management data. artificial intelligence; augmented reality; and advanced robotics to streamline productivity, quality and safety in the field. including predictive solutions that help teams anticipate and address safety incidents before they occur.

Suffolk Technologies has launched the BOOST Program 2020, bringing together key industry players and Suffolk experts to accelerate built environment startups. During an intensive six-week enterprise-building program, BOOST provides startups with on-the-ground pilot opportunities and hands-on guidance in areas such as product development, business model design, go-to-market strategy and partnerships. increase. BOOST has proven to create a shorter path to success for these early-stage companies, with 18 startups graduating from the program raising over $350 million in funding since 2021. I’m here.

“Our mission is to create a more connected, productive and sustainable built environment,” said Jit Kee Chin, co-founder and managing partner of Suffolk Technologies. . Recognizing the unique challenges many innovators and startups face in accessing this industry, we have designed a venture capital platform and ecosystem of partners to help startups take a shorter path to success. We are now able to provide knowledge, validation and go-to-market support, added Wan Li Zhu. , another co-founder and managing partner.

Across the Suffolk Technologies platform, the company has made 30 investments to date in the following companies:

Tracking and measuring OpenSpace construction progress improves efficiency and multi-stakeholder collaboration. A procurement platform for the Kojo industry. A healthier supply chain and less waste. WINT Water loss prevention and water sustainability throughout the lifecycle of real estate assets (construction and asset management). Incorporating smart sensors at the construction stage will enable more sustainable smart buildings. Site electrification with Moxion’s all-electric mobile power solutions reduces carbon emissions during the construction process. Canvas Address labor shortages by accelerating drywall operations (finishing) with robotic systems that work in tandem with skilled craftsmen to improve production speed, safety and quality. Airworks – Applying artificial intelligence to processing geospatial data for development and construction to improve infrastructure and cities.

Related

– Advertising ​​-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonrealestatetimes.com/suffolk-technologies-closes-110-million-inaugural-venture-capital-fund-for-built-world-technology-innovations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos