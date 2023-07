innovosource hosts virtual conferences to bridge the gap between the Technology and Startup Gap Fund and Accelerator Programs and the Development and Progress Office.national news

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, July 11, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Improving collaboration between the Technology and Startup Gap Fund Accelerator Program (GAP) and development/promotion offices is a trend among research institutions Topic. why? Because more and more alumni and friends of research institutes are looking to direct their money towards innovation funds and support programs such as proof-of-concept programs, startup accelerators, and university venture funds. That is why innovosource will host his virtual conference “Innovation and Venture Philanthropy for Research Institutions” on August 23rd. Key stakeholders from each group are invited to participate in this unique opportunity.

The event is designed to enable groups to work together to foster innovation and philanthropy across research institutions and communities. It is also an opportunity for relevant industry professionals, donors and supporters interested in being at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement.

Collaboration is key. From technology commercialization experts and his GAP Funding Accelerator leader to foundations/development/advancement departments, it is important that these groups are not isolated. Success in innovation and philanthropy lies in partnership.

The event will offer a variety of content including thought-provoking panels and case studies. Experts from Duke University, Innovate Calgary, Tulane University, and Notre Dame University share fundraising best practices and strategies.

The primary purpose of this virtual conference is to help participating campuses drive change through successful tactics and case studies, potentially hindering opportunities and potential for philanthropy in support of innovation and commercialization priorities. to help avoid some common misconceptions. Innovosource founder Jacob Johnson said: We hope they find not just ideas, but practical ways to implement their own innovation programming strategies with strong and effective donor backing.

So don’t miss this special gathering that bridges the gap between technology commercialization and philanthropy.

For more information, please visit https://www.innovosource.com/innovation-venture-philanthropy-event/.

About innovosource:

Over the past 17 years, innovosource ( https://www.innovosource.com/ ) has worked with and supported hundreds of gap funding programs around the world. innovosource partners with research institutes and affiliates to inform, connect and advocate for technology and startup gap funding and accelerator support programs.

News source: innovosource

This press release is issued by Send2Press Newswire on behalf of the news source (innovosource), who is solely responsible for its accuracy. Information is believed to be accurate, but is not guaranteed. Story ID: 91946 APDF-R10.1

2023 Send2Press is a press release and electronic marketing service of NEOTROPE, California, USA.

To view the original version, see https://www.send2press.com/wire/innovosource-hosts-virtual-conference-to-bridge-gap-between-tech-and-startup-gap-fund-and-accelerator – go to Program and Development and Promotion Office/

Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not produced by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 Send2Press Newswire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kulr8.com/news/national/innovosource-hosts-virtual-conference-to-bridge-gap-between-tech-and-startup-gap-fund-and-accelerator/article_e22fb04f-20c4-55c9-920c-e2b701c9b8cc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos