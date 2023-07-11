What I Learned Using Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4





For years, Samsung has tried to blur the line between phone and tablet with the Galaxy Z Fold device, which functions as a phone when closed and a mini-tablet when open. Now, Google is following suit with his Pixel Fold, the search giant’s first phone with a bendable screen.

Both phones are incredibly expensive at $1,800, more than a monthly mortgage payment in some parts of the US. But they each offer a glimpse of a future where you won’t have to constantly switch between apps on the go, squint to read an e-book, or reach for your iPad to watch a movie.

After spending some time playing with both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold, it turns out that there are ways for Google to outperform Samsung, and ways for the Korean tech giant to dominate. The Pixel Fold’s cover screen is wider, which makes it even more convenient to prop it up in the open position, but it can’t beat Samsung’s bold, vibrant internal screen.

See this: Review: Google Pixel Fold has room for improvement

07:02 What’s great about the Google Pixel Fold

wider cover screen

Pixel Fold cover screen

James Martin/CNET

The Pixel Fold’s wide cover screen may not sound like much, but it makes a noticeable difference in a few ways. First and foremost, the Pixel Fold feels like a regular phone when closed. Apps look more natural on the Pixel Fold’s 5.8-inch external screen with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio, as it’s roughly the same width as a non-folding phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 6.2-inch screen (23.1:9 aspect ratio) is technically large, but it’s longer and thinner than most traditional mobile phone displays.

But the Pixel Fold’s wide screen isn’t just about using apps when the device is closed. It also makes the Pixel Fold a better portable TV because it gives you more room to watch videos when you prop your phone half-open like a tent or laptop. The Pixel Fold also gives you a wider camera viewfinder when taking photos thanks to the shape of the screen.

excellent camera

Pixel Fold’s camera.

James Martin/CNET

The Pixel Fold’s camera isn’t as advanced as the Pixel 7 Pro’s, but it still delivers natural-looking, crisp, colorful photos. In my experience, photos taken with the Pixel Fold looked more color-accurate than those taken with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. My colleague Patrick Holland also found that the Pixel Fold’s images had greater dynamic range and were generally more color-accurate and detailed than the Pixel Fold’s. Filmed on a Samsung foldable phone.

Both phones have triple-lens main cameras with wide-, ultra-wide-, and telephoto lenses, but the way each device processes images is very different. The hardware specifications are also different, as shown in the following table.

Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cameras Google Pixel FoldSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cameras 48 megapixels (main), 10.8 megapixels (ultra wide), 10.8 megapixels (tele)50 megapixels (main), 12 megapixels ( Ultra wide), 10 megapixels (telephoto) Front-facing camera 9.5 megapixels (cover screen), 8 megapixels (inner screen) 10 megapixels (cover screen); 4 million pixels (in-screen – under display)

Check out our full camera comparison for more details. However, here are my favorite images from the Pixel Fold taken for CNET’s review and camera shoot.

A photo of an outdoor restaurant taken with the Pixel Fold.

Lisa Idisico/CNET

A picture of flowers taken with Pixel Fold.

Lisa Idisico/CNET

Photo of coffee taken with Google Pixel Fold.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Photo of tacos taken with the Pixel Fold.

Lisa Idisico/CNET

Slim design that folds completely closed

Pixel Fold closes completely without gaps.

James Martin/CNET

Despite being one of the first tech companies to launch a foldable phone, Samsung has yet to design a hinge that allows it to close completely without gaps. Not so with Google. The Pixel Fold closes completely when closed, giving it a slimmer, sleeker look when closed. It’s a small change, but anything that makes the design feel sleeker and slimmer is very much appreciated, given how clamshell phones are already so unwieldy.

What’s great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

A bolder and more sophisticated interior screen

Galaxy Z Fold 4.

James Martin/CNET

Google may have a better cover screen, but Samsung wins on the inside. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold each have a 7.6-inch main screen, but the two companies have taken different approaches when it comes to design. Samsung phones are almost like paper in shape, while Google phones are like tablets in landscape mode.

But Samsung’s internal screen has much thinner bezels than Google’s, giving it an overall sleeker look. The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s screen also looks bolder and more vibrant than Google’s, which could make it even more appealing for viewing photos, browsing the web, and watching shows. thought. The Z Fold 4’s main screen also uses Samsung’s S Pen stylus for writing, drawing, and manipulation.

1 more year of Android software updates

Android mascot head.

James Martin/CNET

Android is a Google product, but Samsung offers longer Android version support for their mobile devices. While both companies have promised five years of security updates, Samsung promised to deliver four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its Galaxy Z, Galaxy S and Galaxy A series phones in 2022. That’s a year longer than Google’s guarantee, the Pixel Fold says, and Android version updates will be available until June 2026, three years after its release.

With a device as expensive as the Pixel Fold or the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you want to get as much out of it as possible. Software support is an important part of keeping your device working as long as possible without missing new features.

More sophisticated software features

The ability to place the Fold in a variety of positions makes it one of the most versatile cameras on your phone.

Kevin Heinz/CNET

Samsung has been releasing foldable phones for four years now, and it’s safe to say that it’s had plenty of time to refine the experience and consider how the phone’s software adapts to its foldable design. I mean

That shows in some aspects of the user interface, such as the ability to have more apps open simultaneously on the screen compared to the Pixel Fold. While I prefer to dedicate the entire internal screen to a single app on phones like the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold, having the option to run more than one app at the same time always makes me want to switch between them. It might come in handy for those who find themselves coming and going.

And when you fold the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in half like a laptop, you can use the bottom of the screen as a mini touchpad, making it easier to interact with. The feature isn’t as intuitive as picking up the device and using it as a regular phone, but at least Samsung’s ability to fold in half updates the way we interact with our phones. It shows that you are thinking about

However, we expect to see this same pattern with the Pixel Fold as Google frequently updates Pixel devices with new software features over time. In particular, I’m looking forward to trying out the dual screen language translation feature that comes with Android 14. With this feature, you can use both of your Pixel Fold’s displays at the same time to facilitate conversations with foreign speakers.

Which should you buy, Pixel Fold or Galaxy Z Fold 4?

For video calls, the inside screen cameras on both phones seemed to be out of order. The Pixel Fold has doubled the resolution, so it looks a little better.

John Kim/CNET

If you have the budget for a foldable phone, it’s important to decide which features are most important when deciding between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold.

If camera quality is your top priority and you often prop your phone up to watch movies and TV shows, a Google phone might be a better option. And the wider cover screen makes taking pictures and typing feel more natural compared to Samsung phones.

However, Samsung phones’ internal displays are more vivid and brighter, so this could be more important for those who plan to use the new device primarily in tablet mode. Samsung also offers longer term software support, so you’ll be able to take advantage of new Android features for a long time.

There are a few other important factors to keep in mind before deciding if a foldable smartphone is right for you. Durability is paramount. Reports of Pixel Folds corruption have begun to surface on Reddit, but CNET’s review department has not encountered this issue. Samsung has spent four years tweaking the Galaxy Z Fold’s design, but he’ll still find Redditors complaining about the screen malfunctioning. It’s unclear how prevalent these issues are, but it’s worth remembering that durability is always a potential risk with foldable phones compared to standard phones.

The Pixel Fold is Google’s first foldable phone, which means the next model will likely be even more sophisticated as the company collects feedback from current device owners and reviewers. Take a look at the trajectory Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has taken over the past few years compared to the original 2019 model. Even the second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 showed a significant improvement over the original Galaxy Fold with a larger cover screen. With that in mind, it might be worth waiting for the next version of the Pixel Fold.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it’s worth remembering that Samsung is highly expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in just a few weeks. It would be wise to check out what’s new in the next model and whether the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available at a lower price after its successor arrives.

Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Google Pixel FoldSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G Display size, technology, resolution, refresh rate, brightness Inside: 7.6-inch OLED, 2,208 x 1,840 pixels. External: 5.8 inches. FHD+ (2,092 x 1,080 pixels), 60-120 Hz Internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2,176 x 1,812 pixels). External: 6.2 inch HD+ (2,316 x 904) Pixel Density External: 408 ppi Internal: 380 ppi External: 402 pp Internal: 374 ppi Dimensions (inch) Closed: 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inch. Open: 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches Closed: 6.11 x 2.64 x 0.62 inches Open: 6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches Dimensions (mm) Closed: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm; Closed: 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm, Closed: 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm. Open: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm Weight (grams, oz) 283g, 9.98 oz 263g, 9.27 oz Mobile software (at launch) Android 13Android 12L Camera 48 megapixel (main), 10.8 megapixel (ultra wide), 10.8 Megapixel (telephoto) 50 megapixel (main), 12 megapixel (ultra wide), 10 megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 9.5 megapixel (cover screen), 8 megapixel (inner screen) 10 megapixel (cover screen) 4 Megapixels (inside screen – under display) Video Capture 4K8K Processor Tensor G2Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 1RAM/Storage 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB (US, UK, Germany) 12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB Expandable Storage N/A Battery 4,821 mAh4,400 mAh Fingerprint Sensor SideSideConnector USB-CUSB-C Headphone Jack None None Special Features 5G (mmw/Sub6), IPX8 rating, 5x optical zoom, Dual SIM, estimated battery life 24-33 hours 5G, 30x Space Zoom Camera, IPX8, 25 Watt Fast Charging (no included charger) US off-contract price $1,799$1,800

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/what-i-learned-after-using-google-pixel-fold-and-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos