Court denies FTC move to block Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal





A federal court has denied the FTC’s request to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which could pave the way for the $69 billion acquisition to close as soon as this month.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California ruled Tuesday denying the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit relating to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has said it intends to complete its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the largest gaming company in history, by the close of trading on July 18.

In the ruling (available at this link), District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey cited some of Microsoft’s commitments to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation parity with Xbox for 10 years. , citing that Microsoft struck a deal with Nintendo to bring the game to market at prices on par with the Xbox. Nintendo switch. A judge found that “the FTC has shown no likelihood of success” on the allegation that a merger “could materially weaken competition,” she wrote. “On the contrary, documentary evidence shows that consumer access to Call of Duty and other of her Activision content is on the rise.”

The judge’s ruling will allow Microsoft to end its deal with Activision Blizzard pending a decision by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to block the deal on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. there is a possibility.

“We are grateful to the San Francisco Court for making this swift and thorough decision, and encourage other jurisdictions to continue their efforts toward a timely resolution,” Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, said in a statement. I look forward to it,” he said. “As we have consistently demonstrated throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”

Regarding the CMA, Smith said, “While we ultimately do not agree with the CMA’s concerns, we are looking into how the deal could be amended to address the concerns in a manner acceptable to the CMA.” In order to prioritize work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that it is in the public interest to suspend litigation in the UK, and to that effect the parties have joined the Competition Court of Appeals jointly. submitted to ”

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick also responded to the US court’s ruling, saying in a statement: This allows competition rather than allowing entrenched market leaders to continue to dominate a rapidly growing industry. Kotik added, “We are optimistic that today’s ruling points the way to full regulatory approval around the world and we are working with UK regulators to ensure our merger can be completed expeditiously.” We stand ready to work with you to address any remaining concerns.”

When it filed a lawsuit seeking to block the deal in December 2022, the FTC said: “By controlling Activision’s blockbuster franchises, Microsoft will have the means and motivation to undermine competition by manipulating Activision’s prices and degrading Activision’s game quality and player experience.” Consoles and game services that use our products, altering the terms and timing of access to Activision content, or completely withholding content from our competitors harms consumers. ”

The FTC has issued an emergency restraining order blocking Microsoft/Activision Blizzard. Corey said in the ruling that unless the FTC obtains a stay pending appeal from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the TRO will “dissolve at 11:59 p.m. on July 14, 2023.”

VIP+ Analysis: Why Activision Acquisition Relies on Cloud Gaming

