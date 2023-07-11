Google: Horsemen and Horses (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) search business faces an uncertain future due to the upcoming emergence of AI-based tools. A credible competitive threat has not yet emerged, but the concern exists in both Google’s management and investor base. Every company eventually hits a wall with the part of the business that shaped them. The question is whether the company can leverage its talent, resources, and experience to achieve new heights of success. We believe Google’s management can lead the business to another decade of success, but technology tends to advance rapidly and competitive threats must be given due consideration. , may be left behind. In order for the company to win, it must have a new sense of crisis.

This article uses “Google” to refer to its parent company, Alphabet.

Same interests in different times

Back in 2012, Eric Schmidt and Peter Thiel were discussing innovation, especially big tech companies. Peter Thiel leaves us with some remarkable words.

Google is a great company. Whatever the number, there are 30,000 and 20,000. They have a pretty safe job. Google, on the other hand, has 30 billion, 40 billion, 50 billion in cash. I don’t know how to effectively invest that money in technology. As such, the company prefers zero percent interest from Mr. Bernanke, effectively allowing inflation to burn the cash out over time. Because Google has no idea how to spend money.

Google is no longer a technology company, it’s basically a search engine. Search technology he developed ten years ago. No one can come up with better search technology than this. After all, we invest in Google because we’re betting on innovation in search. And it’s like a bank that generates huge cash flows every year, but can’t issue dividends. Because the day you take his $30 billion and send it to people, you’re admitting that you’re no longer a tech company. That’s why Microsoft can’t return the money. That’s why all these companies are hoarding cash. They don’t want to admit they’re no longer a tech company when they don’t know what to do with the money.

Eric Schmidt didn’t respond directly to the criticism over big cash piles, instead lamenting the challenges of large-scale growth and the various factors that limit the pace of growth and innovation in large companies.

As most readers know, Google has continued to grow over the past decade despite a perceived lack of innovation. Some of Peter Thiel’s criticisms of the company still apply today. The company still derives most of its revenue from search and other ad-based sources. The company’s Enterprise His solution and Google Cloud segments are a step in the right direction for the company, but it still lags far behind Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) in the cloud. Needless to say, these business areas are much less profitable compared to advertising-based revenue streams. Despite the numerous resources available to the division over the years, so far their ‘other bets’ efforts have met with disappointing commercial success. A question arises here. Are Google’s critics ultimately correct about their perceived lack of innovation, or will Google find a way to reinvent itself?

horseman and horse

See what’s happening at Google through the lens of Stories.

There was once a successful jockey and horse. The two won many races and earned a large amount of prize money. Eventually the jockey retired to enjoy his wealth and was replaced by a new jockey. The new duo were able to win the race, but observers noticed the competition was catching up. Older horses and new jockeys won fewer races than before, and the gap began to close. As the horse continued to grow, it was only a matter of time before the horse was no longer competitive. The jockey then set about training the new horse. The only problem was that their current horse was being trained by someone else and the rookie didn’t quite know what it took to turn a young stallion into a champion. Despite having more resources than his predecessor, the jockey had mixed success in training future racehorses, although none fell short of the performances of the lauded horses. .

Here the story can take one of two paths. Either the success can be replicated and the new jockey trained a new winning horse, or the new jockey was not so great to begin with and only succeeded because of the prized horse trained by his predecessor.

Apple and Microsoft are two examples of big tech companies that have found ways to reinvent themselves and soak up the “corporate fountain of youth.” For Apple, this was achieved with the success of the iPhone, and for Microsoft this was achieved by moving to cloud-based services. Google needs to find the next big success story. If you don’t, you risk eventually becoming another tech company that stagnate and can’t keep up with its rivals.

10 years from now

The next decade will tell Google. Will the company be able to leverage its strengths to capitalize on the opportunities at hand, or will its weaknesses sink it like an anchor?

strength

Thanks to its near-monopoly position in search, Google has a huge user base and a large amount of accumulated data. This combination of data generation and stored data is an asset that grows in value as the demand and importance of data grows every day.

Google has an experienced employee base and vast human resources. This means it is reasonable to assume that there are enough current and future Google employees of his with good ideas. As long as management can foster an atmosphere of innovation, employees can turn their good ideas into reality. Unfortunately, big companies tend to kill good ideas for a variety of reasons. These include new ideas that pose a threat to current revenue streams, organizational politics, and personal biases.

Google has a strong balance sheet and ample cash to fund its investments in the business. This is a huge advantage, but big tech companies have it as well. Businesses should be willing to put in as much money as they need to secure their future.

chance

Google has a lot of data, and now we have to find new ways to use it. The great opportunity ahead lies in Google’s expertise in processing, manipulating, generating and storing data. This experience is useful in the age of AI as well, as long as companies can do it.

Potential opportunities for the company include embedding generative AI into Google’s enterprise and search products, as well as leveraging advances in computing to drive efficiencies within its business. Google’s silicon unit could bring breakthroughs in reducing the cost and speed of training computer models such as AI-based tools.

The truth is that many of the future opportunities are not obvious. Importantly, Google management builds and fosters a culture of innovation in its employees. This culture encourages employees to break out of the box, think big and think outside the box.

weakness

Google may harbor a bureaucratic culture that stifles innovation. This ultimately becomes a concern for all big companies, as comfort creates self-satisfaction when left alone. Dodging the temptation to bureaucratize big corporations is like carving out a jungle that stretches along the road. Failure to do so will eventually cause the jungle to overtake the road and cause problems. This is a constant battle, and if management and the board do not understand it, they will ultimately face the consequences of inaction.

Some believe that Google has an ideological employee base that has demonstrated the ability to derail internal projects and initiatives. An example of this is Project Maven. Google’s new public sector cloud division is also likely to eventually cause a ruckus. It’s precisely for this reason that Microsoft and Amazon have more experience as public sector vendors, and even if Google employees stopped complaining about public sector jobs, the company would still be in the field. lags behind its competitors in An ideological employee base can lay off current and potential employees, leading to growing problems of groupthink and bureaucracy over time. While many people jump to the world of politics as soon as they hear “ideological employee base,” ideology is not just politics. It can also relate to processes, priorities and pursuits within the company. Organizations can become entrenched in their ways and resist change. This would be detrimental to Google’s long-term prospects.

price action

Google has had a nice year-to-date rise, but now lags behind QQQ. This poor performance may be due to the perception that Google will not benefit from AI-based technological advancements as much as the big tech companies.

Data from YCharts

The company also underperforms QQQ on a five-year basis. Investors who believe this confusion is unjustified may benefit from closing the relative performance gap.

Data from YCharts

evaluation

Google is trading near the middle of its long-term average P/E ratio. Google could still represent good value for investors bullish on the company’s future, and its price is attractive enough to provide a margin of safety. We believe a PER of less than 30 is reasonable given the company’s market position and strong balance sheet. If it exceeds that, we will consider easing it a bit depending on market conditions. We believe that until the company can further diversify its business from ad-based search, it justifies applying some uncertainty discount.

Data from YCharts

Google has begun to reduce its outstanding shares and is performing well, and we expect the company to continue its strong shareholder return plan going forward. If management can balance reinvestment with shareholder returns, the risk of underinvesting in the business is minimized.

Data from YCharts

risk

A big risk for Google is that management may not be able to position the business for future technological realities. As a result, Google faces a fate similar to that of former tech companies like IBM (IBM), Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC). Investors do not take a great deal of risk by taking a position here, as this business is unlikely to disappear on its own. In our opinion, bad investment results for Google are more likely to result in dead money than a large permanent loss.

We believe the risks and rewards are reasonable and intend to give Google management the benefit of the doubt for now.

important point

Google is a company whose investors are obliged to bet on jockeys. If management can capitalize on its strengths, it can benefit from the technological changes coming in the next decade. Google stock still has room to buy, and we believe long-term investors can continue to buy at this level.

