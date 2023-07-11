Nothing Launches Nothing Phone (2): Gorgeous iPhone Challenger





A blinking glyph (2) on the back of the Nothing Phone.

David Phelan

London-based phone maker Nothing launched its first phone last year. This time, the sequel “Nothing Phone (2)” has been released. This is a true step up in design from his Nothing Phone (1), which also remains in the lineup.

Blank phone (1), left, blank phone (2), right. Note that the center of the charger has a different shape. [+] panel.

David Phelan

Like the original Nothing phone, this phone also has a flat front and steep sides, making it look a bit like an iPhone (if you put it side by side, you might pick it up by mistake. there is no doubt).

Here the display is larger and more immediately visible, and the front-facing camera is centered at the top of the screen instead of on the left edge. But flip the phone over and an even bigger change awaits.

First of all, it feels completely different in your hand. The completely flat back of last year’s model is now a pillowy contoured shape that fits surprisingly comfortably in your hand. If you close your eyes and lift it, you can tell which direction you are holding it just by touching it.

If you’ve seen the Nothing Phone (1), you know it has a clear glass back that reveals internal components and Glyphs, which are a series of LED light strips that blink in sequence.

The look of the component has been clearly upgraded. So the wireless charging panel that looked like the sort of his ACME bomb that Wile E. Coyote might use against Roadrunner, Hughes, etc. last year now has a perfect circular cutout in its center. I’m here. The main body color is white and dark gray.

Glyphs add even more versatility. We’ll talk about that now.

None Phone (2) Display

The Nothing Phone (2) (right) has a slightly larger display than the Nothing Phone (1).

David Phelan

The phone (2) has a slightly larger display at 6.7 inches instead of 6.55 on phone (1), but the pixel density is slightly lower at 394 pixels per inch than last year’s phone’s 402 ppi. . Let me just say, I don’t know the difference. Actually it is possible. This year’s phones have gotten noticeably brighter. Like last year, this is a display with an adaptive refresh rate, dropping from 120 Hz to just 1 Hz depending on the demands of the on-screen content.

None Phone (2) None OS

Nothing Phone (2) has an almost monochrome atmosphere.

David Phelan

Although this is an Android phone, it looks different than other phones. Among other things, this is due to the emphasis on monochrome. So you can replace fancy icons and many apps with black and white icons. This gives it an elegant, understated look that fits Nothings’ goal of encouraging us to use our phones better, perhaps not being drawn like a magpie by a speck of color. On the Nothings widget’s main home screen, almost everything is black and white, except for the red second hand of an analog clock, which glows as if it had the precision of a Swiss train station clock. There are small specks of color, such as the Google logo in the search bar and a bright mauve blob to indicate waiting notifications, but that’s about it. Nothings icons are also satisfyingly simple, some using the brand’s hallmark dot-matrix printer style.

That’s also evidenced by the always-on display, which shows, for example, the time, date and weather.

None Phone (2) Glyph

Nothing Phone’s subtly updated Glyphs (2), right.

David Phelan

The LED strip on the back of the phone has been refined and has a slightly different shape that looks better. And now they’re doing even more. One of my favorites is the ability to set a glyph as a countdown timer. Gradually adjusts until one light strip is complete.

You can also use glyphs to see how far away the Uber you just hired is. The light fades as you get closer. Neat.

Nothing Phone (2), back view.

David Phelan Nothing Phone (2) Pricing & Availability

The new phone starts at $599 ($579 in the UK) and is now available for pre-order. If you’re in New York, head to 69 Gansevoort Street for sales starting at 7pm ET.

In London, the Nothing Store at 4 Peter Street will also have the new phones on sale from 5pm London time. The phone will go on general sale later this month.

I will be writing a full review in the near future.

