Apple’s Mac Market Share Gained While PC Sales Declined in Sixth Quarter





Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new 15-inch MacBook Air at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif., June 5, 2023.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

According to IDC data, Apple expects its global PC market share to rise sharply in the second quarter of 2023, rebounding from the slump in shipments in the previous quarter. The news comes amid a broader downturn in the PC market.

Apple posted 10.3% year-over-year growth, making it the only PC maker among the world’s top five to return to positive performance. Apple’s Mac computers now account for his 8.6% of the global market share, and the company shipped 5.3 million of his Macs in the second quarter alone.

That number is still significantly down from the quarter last year, when Mac shipments totaled 4.8 million units. According to IDC, this reflects the overall market decline, with PC shipments dropping by a total of 13.4% from 71.1 million units to 61.6 million units year-over-year.

Apple’s high-priced PCs have earned the loyalty of many users, and the company has been improving chipsets and features since it first began to migrate away from Intel’s chipsets.

The company announced in June that its flagship computer, the Mac Pro, would feature the new M2 Ultra chipset. The Mac Pro used to have top-of-the-line Intel processors.

The other top four PC makers — Lenovo, HP, Dell and Acer — all experienced slowing growth, according to IDC. Acer was the biggest laggard, down 19.2% year-over-year, but HP was able to hold relatively flat, shipping 13.4 million units in Q2 2023 (versus 13.5 million in Q2 2023). platform).

