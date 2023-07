Shutterstock Expands Deal with OpenAI to Build Generative AI Tools

Shutterstock today announced plans to expand its existing agreement with OpenAI to provide startups with training data for its AI models.

Over the next six years, OpenAI will license data from Shutterstock, including images, videos, music and associated metadata. Shutterstock will receive “priority access” to OpenAI’s latest technology and new editing features, allowing Shutterstock customers to transform images in his Shutterstock stock content library.

According to Shutterstock, OpenAI also plans to work with OpenAI to bring generative AI capabilities to mobile users through Giphy, a GIF library Shutterstock recently acquired from Meta.

“The renewed and significantly expanded strategic partnership with OpenAI reinforces Shutterstock’s commitment to driving AI innovation and makes us the data of choice for industry leaders in generative AI,” said Paul Hennessey, Shutterstock CEO, in a press release. And we will establish ourselves as a distribution partner.”

Stock content galleries like Shutterstock and generative AI startups have an uneasy and sometimes thorny relationship. Generative AI, especially generative art AI, is an existential threat to stock galleries as it can create highly customizable stock images on the fly.

Meanwhile, stock image gallery contributors, including artists and photographers, are protesting generative AI startups for attempting to profit from their work without offering credit or rewards.

Earlier this year, Getty Images sued Stability AI, the creators of the AI ​​art tool Stable Diffusion, for scraping content. The company accused Stability AI of illegally copying and processing millions of copyrighted Getty Images posts to train its software.

In a separate lawsuit, three artists allege that Stability AI and AI art-making platform Midjourney violate copyright laws by training their work from the web without permission.

Some experts have suggested that training a model using public images, even copyrighted images, would be subject to the US fair use doctrine, but the issue is It’s not likely to be resolved any time soon.

In contrast to Getty Images, Shutterstock, which probably doesn’t want its profits swayed by lengthy legal battles, has embraced generative AI and partnered with OpenAI to develop image creators powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E 2. is expanding. (Shutterstock and OpenAI’s deal was released in 2021, but Image Creator wouldn’t be released until late 2022.) Beyond OpenAI, Shutterstock offers generative AI models and technologies across 3D models, images, and text. We have signed licensing agreements with Nvidia, Meta, LG and others to develop our tools.

To appease artists on the platform, Shutterstock will pay artists “contributors” ongoing royalties related to the role their work has played in training Shutterstock’s generative AI and the licensing of newly generated assets. We also maintain a fund.

