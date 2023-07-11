13 Best Laptop Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2023





Finding a solid laptop deal can be difficult. The price may seem right, but if you’re not prepared to parse out the finer details, you can go wrong with a machine that can’t stand up. It’s especially tough on Amazon, where laptop details can be pretty vague. Still, Amazon Prime Day is still a great time to take a look. But between the many big sales and limited-time super deals, you might have a lot to sort out. That doubles when you factor in the competitive sales other retailers have during Prime Day.

That’s where we came in to organize all of the Prime Day laptop sales so you can find really worthy winners. So, whether you’re looking for a new his MacBook, the best gaming laptop, or a simple Chromebook for everyday computing, here are the best Prime Day laptop deals are all here.

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is powered by the in-house M1 chip, which not only delivers fast computing for everyday tasks, but also incredible efficiency. This is a small laptop that can keep working for hours or days, even away from a power outlet. And this represents the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

If you’re on the go and need a Mac with a little more power, the MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip is the way to go. It has more than enough power for everyday computing, plus it has a long battery life. The $200 discount is one of the best discounts he’s ever seen.

Acer laptops aren’t always great, but you don’t find compact laptops with solid discrete graphics at such low prices every day, so you’re going to have a tough time with this one. was No wonder Amazon invites this. discount only. The previous generation has a Ryzen 7 5825U CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti, so it should be plenty capable of doing heavy duty as well as everyday computing. The Full HD display fully covers the popular sRGB color space, so you can even do web design work.

A 5% discount on the Acer Swift Go 16 may seem small, but that’s simply because the laptop already offers great value. It houses a very powerful processor inside a rugged aluminum chassis. But the real star of the show is the 16-inch OLED display, which is stunningly sharp at 3,200 x 2,000 and super smooth at 120Hz. Despite its size, it still weighs less than 4 pounds.

If you want an affordable laptop, look no further than Chromebooks. This $160 discount on the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 convertible laptop makes it an attractive option. For just $300, it offers an amazing amount of features, including 8GB of memory and a Full HD touchscreen display. It’s also compact and weighs less than 3 pounds. It may not be as powerful, but it should easily handle casual browsing and quick drafts of Google Docs.

The Surface Laptop 5 may struggle to compete with Apple’s MacBook and Dell’s XPS laptop line at a similar price point, but at such a low price, it has a small advantage. For this price, you get a great touchscreen display. This laptop has an aluminum chassis and weighs less than 3.5 pounds. With this level of portability, you benefit from long battery life.

For Apple fans who want a Windows machine, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro offers an attractive alternative. Impressively built and offers decent performance and efficiency. Plus, the 16-inch display is really good. The fact that it’s still under 4 pounds isn’t easy either.

The MSI Katana 15 may not be the most luxurious or elegantly built laptop, but it offers a lot of performance at an affordable price. This configuration combines a high-performance Intel Core i7-13620H processor with an RTX 4070 mobile GPU, which is sufficient for the internal 1080p/144Hz display, but even better for an external gaming monitor.

Asus packs a stunning OLED screen into the display and combines plenty of processing power from both the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and discrete graphics in the form of the RTX 3050 Ti. The sturdy construction makes this laptop even more attractive for on-the-go work.

What do you get when you combine a 4K OLED panel with a lightweight laptop with a 360-degree hinge? The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is powered by a capable Ryzen 7 6800H processor with plenty of RAM for everyday tasks. A Pantone-validated wide color gamut display takes content creators a step further.

A meager $200 discount might not seem like a big deal, but that’s because the Asus VivoBook already offered incredible value at list price. It has a very powerful mobile CPU, combined with high-performance discrete graphics in the form of the RTX 4060. Pack all this into a 4-pound-plus ported chassis and you have a capable mobile workstation.

When it comes to gaming laptops, Lenovo’s Legion series is a force to be reckoned with, often well above its weight class. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i packs a lot of power into a more affordable package, and you get even more with this $170 discount. In this configuration, you get a fast Intel Core i7-13700HX paired with an excellent RTX 4060. The laptop’s 16-inch screen is also crisp at 2560 x 1600 and runs at 165 Hz, giving you the perfect display for gaming wherever you go.

For simple work machines, Dell’s Inspiron products are usually affordable. This Inspiron 16 5620 has a large display in an aluminum enclosure. At this price, you can also pair a fast and efficient Intel Core i7-1255U CPU with plenty of RAM for everyday computing and multitasking. The highlight is the discreet discrete graphics of the Nvidia GeForce MX570. This may not have impressive gaming capabilities, but it can keep your system running smoothly when playing videos.

