How can we harvest power from moist air and one day power our devices?

In 2020, Yao and his colleagues published a scientific paper describing how tiny protein nanowires produced by bacteria can harvest power from the air. The exact mechanism is still under debate, but it appears that the small pores in this material can trap floating water molecules. Water molecules also appear to impart a charge to the material when they rub against it.

Yao explains that in such systems, most molecules stay near the surface and accumulate a large amount of charge, while some others penetrate deeper. This creates a charge differential between the top and bottom of the material layer.

“Over time, you can see that charge separation is occurring,” says Yao. “That’s really what happens in clouds.” On a much larger and more dramatic scale, storm clouds also cause opposite charge build-up that eventually discharges in the form of lightning. increase.

This means that electricity can be generated by influencing the motion of water molecules, creating optimal conditions for charge separation. “This device works literally anywhere on the planet,” says Yao.

It turns out that the 2020 paper was just the tip of the iceberg.

Yao et al. published a follow-up study in May 2023, creating similar structures filled with nanopores, but using a variety of different materials, from graphene oxide flakes and polymers to wood-derived cellulose nanofibers. bottom. There are some minor differences, but they all worked. This suggests that the structure is important rather than the material itself.

In previous experiments, devices thinner than a human hair produced very small amounts of electricity, equivalent to a fraction of a volt. Yao suggests that simply creating more material or combining some of them together could initiate a useful charge of a few volts or more. It could also be made from a liquid and sprayed onto a surface to provide instant power, he suggests.

“I think this is really exciting,” says Reshma Rao, a materials engineer at Imperial College London in the UK, who was not involved in the research. “There is great flexibility in the types of materials that can be used.”

Nonetheless, Rao cautions, it may be unrealistic to imagine such technology powering entire buildings or energy-hungry machines like cars. Humidity may only be enough to power Internet of Things devices such as sensors and small wearable electronics.

