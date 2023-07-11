Judge rules that Microsoft may proceed with acquisition of Activision Blizzard for record $69 billion





Federal antitrust regulators had sought an injunction against the deal, but a federal judge refused to block Microsoft’s nearly $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard, giving Microsoft a landslide victory.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey said in her ruling that the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust laws, has not shown a chance of winning if the case goes to court.

“The FTC has not raised any serious questions as to whether the proposed merger could significantly reduce competition in the console, library subscription services, or cloud gaming markets,” Corey said. wrote.

Microsoft appeared to have the upper hand in the five-day San Francisco court hearing that ended late last month. The proceedings featured testimony from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and long-time Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, both of whom worked on Activision’s hit game Call of Duty. will continue to be available to those who play on consoles that compete with Microsoft’s Xbox, especially Sony’s PlayStation.

Microsoft Vice Chairman Brad Smith praised the court’s “quick and thorough decision” in a written statement after the verdict. “As we have consistently demonstrated throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns,” he said.

In a written statement, Activision’s Kotick said, “Our merger will benefit consumers and workers, rather than allowing established market leaders to continue to dominate a rapidly growing industry. will be able to compete,” he said.

The FTC had asked Corey to issue an injunction temporarily blocking the closing of the deal between Microsoft and Activision before an FTC internal judge reviewed the case in August.

The companies have suggested that such a delay would effectively force them to scrap the deal they signed about 18 months ago. Microsoft promised to pay Activision $3 billion in penalties if the deal wasn’t completed by July 18.

Regulators become more aggressive

The case came under the chairmanship of the tech industry under Lina Khan, a commission installed by President Joe Biden in 2021, citing her tough stance on what she sees as monopoly practices by tech giants such as Amazon, Google, and Amazon. It was an important touchstone for increased FTC oversight. Facebook parent meta.

Another judge earlier this year rejected the FTC’s attempt to block Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality fitness company Within Unlimited.

During the proceedings, Corey, himself a Biden nominee, has raised concerns about the FTC’s lawsuits, especially if Microsoft removes Call of Duty from competing platforms or offers a substandard experience on competing consoles. expressed skepticism about damages.

“In the end, it all comes down to Call of Duty,” she said. “We are here because of Call of Duty.”

Antitrust activists condemned the decision. The American Economic Freedom Project has asked the FTC to appeal, suggesting that Corey’s ruling was biased because Judge Corey’s son works for Microsoft, a fact Corey disclosed at a public hearing last month. .

“If Microsoft’s own email says they are building a ‘moat’ and trying to ‘out of business’ with a competitor, that alone would be enough to suspend the court. Son of Judge Corey. The fact that is working for Microsoft taints the results “at a time when judicial ethics is a top priority for many,” the group said in a statement.

“In many ways you won.”

Nearing the end of the hearing, Corey said the FTC had already won for consumers, thanks to promises Microsoft made with some rivals in an attempt to pave the way for a deal with Activision Blizzard.

Amid mounting antitrust investigations and legal challenges in the U.S. and around the world, Microsoft has promised Call of Duty will appear on Nintendo Switch consoles, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service and other platforms for at least a decade.

“In many ways, you won,” Corley told FTC chief prosecutor James Weingarten, who handled the case.

“I don’t think we won,” Weingarten said, adding that there was no evidence that a “hurriedly agreed” deal would adequately protect the market.

Catherine Van Dyke, a senior adviser to the American Economic Liberties Project, recently told CBS Moneywatch that antitrust laws would certainly hurt competition, urging the government to prove that mergers would hurt competition. He pointed out that it was not necessary to prove that there was, just that it was likely to do so.

“Microsoft will control one of the top four game studios in the country, which will give them an advantage. They will be able to withhold that content in the game market.” will be able to,” she said. “Due to the potential loss of functionality, another cloud game version available on her platform won’t work as well.”

Many other countries and the European Union have approved the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but it still faces opposition from the UK Competition and Markets Authority. Microsoft has challenged UK regulators’ efforts to block the deal, and a court hearing is expected to begin later this month.

Canadian regulators are also investigating the deal, according to a letter filed with Microsoft in the U.S. lawsuit late last month, which it said could “lead to the prevention or mitigation of competition in consoles, subscription services and cloud-based gaming.” It is highly likely,” he concluded.

Irina Ivanova of CBS News contributed reporting.

