Inland Empire Health Plan, ScaleHealth Launches Innovative Design Challenge





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and ScaleHealth have partnered to provide optimal care and vibrant health at the Inland Empire hosted a new innovation design challenge with a focus on quality.

The partnership kicks off on Tuesday, July 11th, and calls on start-ups, technology companies and innovators to work on key areas including:

Member Redeployment and Retention Child and Youth Well Care Visits Quality Control Best Practices Family Unit Care

“This design challenge will be an opportunity to innovatively address quality opportunities in our region,” said Dr. Edward June, Chief Quality Officer at IEHP. “We are excited to discover new ideas focused on transforming care in our communities.”

The challenge is free to join and will be held on the ScaleHealth platform with the aim of engaging industry experts, medical experts and innovators to develop creative solutions in the aforementioned areas. Participating innovators will be judged on criteria including, but not limited to, understanding of IEHP goals, market validation, business traction, and compliance.

Through an evaluation process, ScaleHealth’s platform scores and ranks innovative solutions. The highest scoring solutions are invited to participate in a final design showcase in front of a panel of IEHP leaders for pilot consideration.

“IEHP’s vision of never resting until communities receive optimal care is perfectly aligned with Scale Health’s vision of ensuring everyone has access to the innovative health solutions they need. explained Taylor McPartland, CEO of ScaleHealth. “By sharing this common goal, our partnership is on such a strong foundation that we cannot wait to begin supporting IEHP and the communities it serves.”

For more information on the partnership and the ability to sign up for the challenge, please visit the ScaleHealth portal.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the nation’s largest nonprofit Medicare-Medicaid plan. It has been certified as a comfortable workplace for the third year. His IEHP, now in its 27th year, counts over 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino counties enrolled in Medicaid or his IEHP DualChoice (those who have both Medi-Cal and Medicare). is supported. Today, IEHP has a growing network of approximately 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 of his team members, stating: “We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. We are working hard to achieve our vision. For more information, visit iehp.org.

About Scale Health

ScaleHealth is a health innovation marketplace that leverages a data-driven technology platform to connect innovative healthcare start-ups with leading medical institutions around the world. It’s all about ensuring everyone has access to the healthcare resources they need and deserve.

