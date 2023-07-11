You may lose your job because of Google’s search bot





You can’t easily find recipes online. Every cooking blog seems to be crammed with paragraphs and text explaining the history of the dish and even the name of the author whose kids love it the most, before getting to the actual recipe. However, not all food writers are lengthy. They’re just responding to Google’s demands.

The company’s search algorithms seem to prioritize original text over recipes found in various places online. So gourmet blogs are trying to add text to get traffic. Over the last 20 years, even subtle changes to Google’s search algorithm have affected not only what content appears in search results, but what content users actually create. Chris Hoffman, until recently editor of the technology tutorial website How-to Geek, told me there is a loop. Google tells you what you want. You listen and you survive, or you don’t listen and you die. Therefore, it must be followed.

But all past changes can pale in comparison to what comes next. Google Search, like the rest of the internet, is shifting to generative AI. The first step is Search Generative Experience, an tool currently available in public beta. Instead of sending users to other corners of the web, more search results appear within Google. Kind of like ChatGPT, it pulls information from various websites, paraphrases it, puts that text at the top of search results, and pushes down the links that appear. In the process, traffic to the rest of the internet is curbed, and the very motivation to post online is diminished. With AI, Google Search could ultimately lead to a doom loop on the web as we know it.

Maybe Google feels they have no choice. The ChatGPT explosion is perhaps the biggest threat to the company in history. Instead of searching Google for recipes or scrolling endlessly, you can just ask ChatGPT to create one for you (though it may not be particularly good). Search Generative Experience is a pilot that he said will end in December, and a company spokesperson declined to give a timeline for when and where it could be deployed. The experience offered to Search is likely to be different than what people see, a spokesperson said in an email, without elaborating. Other services such as Microsoft Bing and DuckDuckGo already have widely accessible search bots.

Google’s bot differs from Snippets, a ubiquitous feature that grabs a piece of text from a website to answer a simple question and pastes a link when more information is needed. Depending on what you search for, the bot will fetch information from multiple sites and compile entire paragraphs and lists. For example, typing “best laptops” fills the entire search page with text instead of links. At the top is a list of factors to consider before purchasing (display: higher resolution means better image quality). Below that is another list showing recommended laptops for different scenarios. Apple’s Macbook Air seems better suited for working from home, though some reviews point out that the camera’s notch digs into his display panel.

All are useful, but where does that information come from? There are some links in the top right corner, or you can click a small button where you can find an overview of the sites the bot used to create the results. (The list of laptops Google provided me was generated using information from articles such as Engadget, USA Today, and PCMag.) But perhaps most people click none of these links. I wouldn’t. Even if you took all that content and put it on the search page, people wouldn’t click through, Hoffman said. That was certainly true when I tested the service. Some searches still just show a list of regular links, but once the results are at the top, it’s often not worth leaving Google.

That could be disastrous for the rest of the internet. After all, Google dominates the global search market, sending billions of visitors to websites on the web every day. You probably thought that every article and product review in the bot guide to buying laptops would get clicks from your search for the best laptops. A lot of this kind of content exists only for people to google for answers. Hoffman said that during the time he ran How-to Geek, the site had more than 30 million monthly visitors. The overwhelming majority of them were looking for technical support. I admit that I am not a neutral party. I make a living writing his tutorials online, helping troubleshoot common technical questions. Millions of people read my articles every week, and it’s all thanks to Google. After using Google’s search bot for a month, I’m wondering if I should find another job.

If AI search is widely adopted, there is a danger that much of the content that currently relies on Google traffic to survive could eventually wither away. Nothing happens to the Internet overnight, but because useful information is clicked, websites are hiring people like me to spot and solve reader problems. If your publication is not rewarded with traffic, you will have less information to publish. Google claims it understands the risks, but the company is notoriously secretive about how its algorithms work. A spokesperson said the company will continue to send valuable traffic to a wide range of creators and prioritize approaches that support a healthy and open web. However, the basic premise of search bots is that there will inevitably be more text in Google and less traffic to your website. Google AI’s doom loop could lead us to a much smaller version of the internet, with fewer sites, fewer posts, and a worse experience for all of us.

Ironically, cannibalizing the web can make your Google search results less useful. To explain what generative AI is to us, first someone has to write about it. Take a look at our video game walkthrough. The site thoroughly documents every aspect of the game for its avid fans. AI search may need these existing walkthroughs to reliably answer video game questions. Video game developer V. Buckenham, who has written a book about AI, said we still need people who actually play real games. The same goes for questions about carpentry, hiking, winemaking, or any other hobby imaginable. At least for now, bots cannot engage in these activities. In other words, they need to act on behalf of humans and have them write their experiences.

In a world where Google search is no longer a trusted source of traffic, expect more sites to put up paywalls. Traditionally, sites with paywalls still show up in search results, especially since they opt-in. If Google got their job and he could input into an AI wood chipper, would they keep doing it?Of course, professional writers aren’t the only ones publishing online. Google can trust people who post useful information online as a hobby or as part of an online community, but there is a problem. The age of social media is coming to an end. Group chats seem to be growing in popularity on apps like Discord, but they aren’t indexed by Google.

Exactly how these bots will transform search is still largely unknown. But at worst, it could lead to fewer publications and bring us one step closer to a future where ordinary people publish content on the open web. Who will continue to publish? A content marketer who gets paid by companies to publish information about their products to influence consumer behavior. For example, if you search Google for the best Slack alternatives, many of the posts you’ll find are written by companies that compete with Slack. According to the job site Zippia, he already has five content marketing managers for every journalist in the US. The matter is compounded when you realize that the content marketer herself is embracing her AI texts in a big way. So, in theory, the search results could be bot summaries of articles written by other bots. Amazon’s bestseller list is already filled with AI-generated nonsense.

Google is turning to generative AI for the same reasons so many others are, but search’s sheer dominance makes the company’s move unique and troubling. Cory Doctorow, a prominent technology commentator, told me that by definition, you can’t improve your product and increase your profits if you have 90 percent market share. If you can’t grow by making the pie bigger, you grow by extracting more from it. Publishers who used to get traffic from Google could see a significant drop in traffic. Users who previously spent a few seconds on Google before clicking a link now stay longer on the search results page. The advertiser, who has long relied on Google, may also serve even fewer websites as the bot reduces traffic to his non-Google sites. This is how Google strip-mines the web. But mine clearance is by its very nature unsustainable.

