Commerce partners with four rural communities to test a unique twist on industry-led economic development strategies





First Group of New Programs Test Potential for Developing Innovation Clusters to Drive Growth and Jobs in Rural Washington

OLYMPIA, WA Can small rural communities successfully bring together public-private partnerships in targeted industries to create innovation clusters that will drive future economic growth and jobs? We aim to make that clear in the new version of the Incubator Program (ICAP).

Innovation clusters are formalized, industry-led organizations that work together to drive innovation, overcome industry-wide barriers, access new market opportunities, and attract talent and capital. Clusters are often geographically concentrated and include industry, entrepreneurs, academic partners, investors and government agencies.

Established in 2022, the Washington ICAP program has helped launch nine innovation cluster organizations in industries such as clean energy technology, quantum computing, biosciences, sustainable aviation and maritime.

With the launch of ICAP, Commerce partnered with four core teams of industry and community leaders, economic development organizations, research institutes and non-profit organizations to prepare and equip local communities to advance innovation cluster strategies. We are reviewing the situation. In addition to a $50,000 capacity-building grant awarded through a competitive process, each organization participates in his year-long strategic guidance and technical assistance program to develop early-stage innovation cluster strategies for their target industries. .

Clallam County Economic Development Council, Clallam and Jefferson Counties. Based in Port Angeles, Washington, the group seeks to maximize the value of natural resource-based products, such as sustainably harvested timber for green buildings while minimizing waste. We work on the Natural Resources Innovation Center (NRIC), which aims to transform the industry. NRIC brings together companies that identify industry needs and organizations that include researchers from the University of Washington Olympic Natural Resources Center, Washington State University College of Forest Resources, the Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service. Services to find and field test solutions for economic viability.

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, The Dalles, Oregon, Cliquitat County, Skamania County. This regional consortium explores opportunities in the regional Unmanned Aerial System/Vehicle (UAS/UAV) industry ecosystem. They aim to leverage their network of established large companies, growing mid-market companies and emerging start-ups to foster innovation, tap green markets and develop the UAS/UAV sector within the region. Goals include fostering a thriving Gorge tech community, promoting and supporting member businesses, supporting STEM education, and optimizing the impact of this emerging cluster.

Room One has partnered with Blue Sky Minds in Okanogan County. Working and living on the land and waters of the Metow Nation in Mazama, Washington, the consortium aims to help grow an equitable, sustainable and economically thriving food ecosystem in the Okanogan region. A strong regional food economy that brings together farmers, ranchers, food producers, restaurants, food vendors and non-profit communities to create jobs, increase wages and increase demand for local and regional food to develop. In addition, increased food production will improve access to healthier, more diverse and culturally appropriate foods through food systems such as schools and local food banks.

Twisp Works, Okanogan County. Based in Twisp, Washington, the TwispWorks consortium focuses on Methau Valley’s circular economy opportunities, supports innovative businesses and new industries, and helps the region address the impacts and causes of climate change on a regional scale. I’m here. The core team is made up of local industry and non-profit leaders, as well as local higher education institutions, local businesses and thought leaders. They envision an economy rooted in livability. The cluster development combined with the historic 6.4-acre former USDA Forest Service campus will help communities start, build and grow business and cultural programs to achieve their vision.

These organizations will work closely with local communities in learning and implementing strategies and techniques to drive collaborative action, initiate the development of innovation cluster strategies, and deploy networks to pursue private and public investment. industry ecosystem partners.

In the years since the pandemic, many rural areas have been left on the sidelines of federal and state capital inflows for economic recovery and growth, said Commerce Director Mike Fong. Many rural areas lack the capacity to mobilize existing industrial ecosystems to take advantage of these opportunities. We believe that the innovation cluster model can help rural communities to respond quickly to opportunities and challenges. Strong and intensive public-private partnerships operate within the framework of the cluster, so communities and regions are successful in fostering businesses and creating the jobs they need to thrive.

The ministry also hopes the pilot will inform how the new ICAP launch program can most effectively support future regional and rural economic development.

“We are excited about this program that will help foster innovation and collaboration within the unmanned aerial systems industry,” said Jessica Metta, executive director of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD). The industry has been of regional importance since his 1990s, and the launch of ICAP will help take it to the next level.

The Olympic Peninsula has developed through the forest products industry, and members of the local industry are now working on consistent process improvements, said Clalham EDC Executive Director Colleen McAleer. Demand for housing stock requires innovative processes to improve environmental management and reduce construction costs. The Natural Resources Innovation Center (NRIC) expands existing nascent sustainable practices and creates new solutions for our future.

At this time, Makaria says the identified process turns sustainably harvested wood into an environmentally friendly building material, developed locally by the Center for Composite Recycling Technology to produce affordable housing. It is now possible to collect it for use in the advanced cross-laminated timber that it is developing. Humisoil is an advanced soil amendment that reduces methane emissions and adds nutrients and water to the soil.

The launch of ICAP is supported by a planning grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). Successful innovation cluster programs around the world have served as the blueprint for Washington’s innovation cluster development strategy, including the Canadian Supercluster Initiative and the Norwegian Innovation Cluster.

Stay up to date and follow the Innovation Cluster Accelerator at www.icapwashington.org.

