



The Southern District of New York has released an indictment against an individual who stole $9 million from an anonymous decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

After the theft, Shakib Ahmed searched for keywords on Google, presumably to evade authorities.

Mr. Ahmed reportedly used his skills as a computer security engineer to steal millions of dollars. He then allegedly tried to cover up the stolen funds, but his skills fell short of the IRS’s Criminal Investigations and Cybercrime Division, said IRS-CI investigator Tyler Hatcher.

Ahmed then contacted the cryptocurrency exchange and offered to refund most of the money in exchange for the $1.5 million. He also informed the exchange about its technical vulnerabilities.

And, as usual, Ahmed used Google to search for terms related to his crime. He examined his defi hack and accessed news articles related to his own attacks.

Ahmed used a VPN to hide his Internet Protocol address during the attack, according to the indictment. After that, he tried to retrieve information to prevent his VPN from returning to him.

The hack, which took place in July 2022, has led to various investigations by Ahmed to see if he got away with the crime.

In August, Mr. Ahmed investigated the FBI’s defi hacking, wire fraud, and how to prove bad faith.

Ironically, Ahmed is charged with wire fraud by the prosecution. He has also been charged with money laundering.

Ahmed is also interested in how to stop a federal seizure of property, and has researched how the $1.5 million left over from the raid could possibly be used to buy citizenship in another country or cross the border.

The schedule for the attacks was given in the indictment, which said Ahmed contacted the exchange shortly after the July 3 attack and then continued negotiations with the exchange on July 6, last year. Consistent with the hack of the Moon liquidity protocol CremaFinance.

Cremafinance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blockworks asking whether the indictment was related to the $9 million hack last July.

