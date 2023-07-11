Microsoft and Activision rulings highlight Khan’s struggle in fighting technology





FTC Chairman Rina Kern testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce Hearing on Oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission in Rayburn Building on April 18, 2023 .

A federal judge Tuesday dismissed FTC Chairman Rina Khan’s antitrust vision as she ruled Tuesday denying the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction to block Microsoft from completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. also denied.

The judge’s ruling doesn’t mean the deal is fully clear, but the FTC can appeal and the UK competition enforcement authority also opposes the deal, so Khan’s ruling doesn’t mean the deal is fully clear. It illustrates the survival challenges that enforcement strategies face in court.

The battle against the $68.7 billion deal has been one of the FTC’s biggest shake-ups yet under Khan, who will be chaired by President Joe Biden in 2021. Khan’s first appearance in the antitrust world was a criticism of how antitrust enforcement agencies have overlooked potential misconduct by Amazon.

But even as much of Congress has come to embrace a different view of antitrust law in the digital age, new theories about how online companies can amass and use power to stifle rivals are still in the courts. is a big hurdle.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey ruled that the FTC was unlikely to win an administrative challenge to the merger in its internal proceedings, based on the agency’s view that the transaction was likely to materially weaken competition. I wrote that I did not. The FTC argues that if the deal goes through, Microsoft could make some games exclusive to its consoles or degrade the experience of Activision games on competing services. Microsoft instead said it would make the game more widely available.

Corley agreed with Microsoft’s position.

“On the contrary, documentary evidence points to increased consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content,” she wrote.

She added, “Despite the completion of extensive discovery in the FTC’s administrative proceedings, which included the production of nearly a million documents and the creation of 30 depositions, the FTC continued to use Call of Duty on the Internet. We have not identified a single document that violates Microsoft’s promise to enable.” PlayStation (and Nintendo Switch). ”

The ruling means the parties are close to completing the merger by the July 18th deadline. But the FTC can still appeal, and businesses still have to contend with the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s opposition to the deal.

An FTC spokesperson said in a statement: “We are disappointed with this result, given that this merger poses a clear threat to free competition in cloud gaming, subscription services and consoles.” “In the coming days, we will be announcing next steps as we continue our fight to stay competitive and protect consumers.”

Microsoft president and vice chairman Brad Smith said in a statement that the company “is grateful to the San Francisco Court for making this swift and thorough decision, and that other jurisdictions will continue to strive for a timely resolution.” As we have consistently demonstrated throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”

It’s not the first time a judge has questioned the FTC’s antitrust enforcement theory under Khan. The federal judge also challenged the FTC’s attempt to block Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality fitness app maker Within Unlimited, which the agency said could weaken competition in emerging markets. bottom.

Khan continues to file lawsuits against tech companies that would face similar hurdles in court. Most notable may be the agency’s anticipated challenge to Amazon’s antitrust practices.

Khan’s defenders were quick to criticize Corley’s decision. Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Freedom Project, tweeted that Corey “must show that the Federal Trade Commission will likely make mergers substantially less competitive,” in a written statement that would change the law. did,” he said. Stoller pointed out that relevant amalgamation laws require governments to demonstrate that “the effects of such acquisitions may tend to substantively reduce competition or create monopolies.” .

”[W]If a Biden judge whose son works for Microsoft passes the biggest tech merger in history, the judiciary will have serious problems,” Stoller wrote. in june.

Criticism aside, the ruling is another example of a judge unconvinced by Khan’s theory about how tech companies can use adjacent-market acquisitions to stifle competition. Even if the judge is appointed by the same president who nominated Khan to the FTC.

With new digital competition laws stalled in Congress, overcoming judges’ skepticism about new theories about applying existing laws is likely to remain the biggest challenge for enforcement officials.

