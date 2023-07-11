How to use the Discord Family Center with your teens





Discord started in 2015 as a communication platform for gamers. It is now a vast hub of active servers, allowing users to do everything from online dating to creating AI art. Much better than text and image based chat. Discord users can create intimate connections with each other through live audio and video broadcasts.

Anyone over the age of 13 can register. It’s natural for parents to worry about who their children are friends with. Criminals use the app to groom minors, kidnap them, blackmail them, and share child sexual abuse materials, according to NBC News.

Discord’s new Family Center is a step in protecting these young users, but it won’t prevent all instances of child exploitation, especially for teens whose parents are too busy to monitor their online activity. Other social media companies such as Snapchat have also released security tools for parents.

Want to sign up for this new safety tool with your kids? Here’s how to set up Family Center in Discord and a breakdown of what information is provided to parents.

How do I set up Family Center?

As a parent, you must sign up for your own account before you can start using Family Center. Confused about how Discord works? Our Beginner’s Guide includes tips to help you get started and navigate (Android, Apple).

After creating an account, consider talking with your child about the importance of online safety and why these security settings are important. Both parent and child accounts must be opted in for Family Center to work.

Go to Family Center and choose the option. Now your teen will need to share a timed QR code for you to scan and complete the activation process. If multiple parents want to sign up for Family Center, they can regenerate the QR code.

What information do parents receive?

Once Family Center is enabled, parents can use the Discord app to see who their teen has added as friends over the past week. The tool also lists all servers that have just joined and are actively joining. It also includes anyone the teenager has called or texted in person or in a group chat.

This information will be available in the app for the week, and Discord will send you a weekly email with a summary of your data. Please note that the archive of this activity will not be available for the long term, so parents should save the weekly emails.

Can you read their messages now?

no! Parents can now see who their teen is chatting with on her Discord, but what’s going on in DMs, voice calls, and video chats remains hidden.

It can be very difficult for parents to balance their growing autonomy with the need for online safety measures. Parents of teenagers using Discord should consider enabling Family Center, even if it doesn’t give them complete peace of mind. For more parenting advice, check out her WIRED guide to the basics of protecting your kids online.

