Google recommends Noindex for syndicated news content





Are you concerned that syndicated content is outpacing news content rather than the current indexing chaos affecting publisher traffic from Google News?

Google has bolstered its longstanding recommendation that publishers require syndication partners not to index syndicated news content.

The Twitter discussion began with data compiled by Newzdash CEO John Shehata.

https://t.co/3tIbivNpDv

Here, we present a complete data analysis of the impact of content syndication on Google Search for news publishers, with a list of the most affected sites and their estimated traffic share to Yahoo syndicated and original content. Data based on millions by NewzDash… pic.twitter.com/d4aFlaQMJ2

— John Shehata (@JShehata) July 7, 2023

The main finding is that Yahoo News consistently has a higher percentage of traffic for syndicated news content compared to the original publisher’s site.

When Yahoo syndicates a publisher’s content, the syndicated version often ranks higher than or similar to the original content in Google’s search and news results. .

Therefore, Yahoo News is expected to receive a significant portion of traffic that may be directed to the original publisher’s site.

This is not the first time this issue has been mentioned.

If I worked for a news publisher syndicating through Yahoo, I would definitely check Google News traffic. @NewsDashboard data shows that Yahoo’s visibility across Google News has skyrocketed since June 20th. #SEO #NewsSEO

🧵 pic.twitter.com/Q1OdSKaaJZ

— Will Flannigan 🌵 (@Will_Flannigan) June 26, 2023

Google acknowledges: Noindex syndicated content

Google SearchLiasion also joined the discussion, tweeting several replies with slides from a recent event discussing updates with advice on syndication, normalization, and noindex.

I spoke at the AOP event in London in May and reviewed the guidance on syndication, so you may find these slides useful there. The main change to the help page was to focus on goals with syndicated content rather than mechanics… https://t.co/YcEzsdBv82 pic.twitter.com/FFhA7doHTS

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 7, 2023

Here, we are precisely recommending that syndication partners use the noindex tag. This allows our automated systems to better recognize the original article.

For Google News, our advice on out-of-network syndicated content remains unchanged. Use noindex. I had never used the regular version before. I was using noindex. And it’s perfectly possible to ask for it, because that’s your syndicate deal. https://t.co/YcEzsdBv82

Some publishers… pic.twitter.com/N5HIHnUqHC

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 7, 2023

Google claims that they only recommend noindex, not canonicalization.

We also updated the guidance to consider recommending only noindex for users with syndicated content. Of course, if the agreement between the partners requires this, that agreement must be followed. I’ve made changes to make this advice exactly match which publisher… pic.twitter.com/rtTyQTG2xI

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 7, 2023

After all, Google doesn’t blame our guidelines syndication partners for ranking higher than original publisher content.

We also changed our Google Search guidance to match the length of Google News and used noindex. Of course, if publishers had demanded noindex outright as part of their contract, they would have already done this. But that keeps everything consistent https://t.co/P9ajQ6XWoC pic.twitter.com/pTYG773ACY

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 7, 2023

This recommendation does not mean that Google cannot determine which content is original and which is reproduction.

At this point, the question may arise, “Huh? Google thinks that no one in the world should be indexing content because it doesn’t know the original content.” reaction. No, we always come up with original content. But if the content is intentionally allowed to be published by others… pic.twitter.com/jUhAF01UWz

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 7, 2023

Canonical tags will not work because the content on the syndicated publisher’s website may differ from the original content due to their own website template and related content around them.

Syndicated content, in particular, may differ from the original content due to a lot of other content on the page. Canonical is primarily designed to handle near-duplicate pages. As such, it is not recommended for syndication within networks (e.g. his two newspaper companies owned by …) pic.twitter.com/9Jqo8u4jmT

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 7, 2023

Some Twitter users misunderstood this advice, which explains:

We’re not saying stop syndicating. We encourage your partner to take advantage of his noindex if you care that the content you voluntarily allow to be published probably ranks higher than yours. This is what we have been advising for many years. https://t.co/IP5eAHSL53 pic.twitter.com/j6O8LowWnL

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 10, 2023

Google also offered three options for publishers using syndicated content partners.

When someone syndicates through a deal with a partner, there are basically three options. Do nothing and expect to compete with your partner on the leaderboards. Using noindex ensures that partners do not conflict. Try the same goals as canonical, effectively noindex , and keep partners from competing…

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 10, 2023

As the debate entered its fourth day, Google confirmed that its noindex rules for news publishers had not changed.

Again, the advice for the news “has not changed.” Publishers have long been told to use noindex because canonicals are designed to detect between *similar content* and *many syndicated content is not close to duplicate content*. For reasons like branding, navigation, and infinite scroll.

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 11, 2023

Syndication partners using canonical can safely switch to noindex.

So it doesn’t make sense that idea partners who currently use canonical (against years of advice) don’t want to use noindex (possibly every time the contract changes). Canonical was meant to be unranked. Same for noindex…

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 11, 2023

In conclusion, SEO is not magic.

Finally, news SEOs are often asked to solve ranking problems for syndicated content, perhaps despite advice not being followed. So I hope that helps us clarify. It’s noindex and it’s not something SEO can magically solve even if the contract doesn’t use it. +1 to this https://t.co/sIxFd04k4e

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 11, 2023

For news publishers who need advice outside of noindex, here are some helpful additional pieces of advice.

Might be something people want to remember… (still seems confused) #SEO #Syndication #Remember #DarthAutocrat pic.twitter.com/KGTPlbrNUQ

— Darth Dictator (Lyndon NA) (@darth_na) July 10, 2023

Publisher must decide

The complex issue of syndicated content potentially surpassing original content is receiving renewed attention.

Despite some confusion and misunderstanding, Google remains consistent with its longstanding advice, emphasizing that publishers should require syndication partners to use noindex tags.

Ultimately, we leave it up to our news publishers and syndication partners to make the appropriate decisions about how to handle content to ensure they meet their publishing goals.

Featured Image: Denizen/Shutterstock

