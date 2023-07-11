Net Neutrality: Big Tech’s Main Excuse for Killing Fairshare Is a Dangerous Herring





Finding compelling mantras and buzzwords is key to success in public debate on complex issues. Many people may not know what net neutrality really means, but they strongly support it. Who wouldn’t want the Internet network to be neutral? Big tech companies are well aware that threats to net neutrality provoke heated debates between policy makers and consumers. It is therefore not surprising that we continue to rely on these threats as an excuse against connectivity-related policy efforts, even if net neutrality has little or nothing to do with this effort in the first place.

A good example of this approach in action is Big Tech’s claim to a fair share proposal to address the investment gap that is hampering Europe’s internet infrastructure. The premise of this proposal is that large traffic generators (LTGs) exceeding 5% of the bandwidth threshold in a carrier’s national network will pay for the data traffic delivery service they receive, thereby increasing the Internet network’s To contribute to sustainability. The proposal explicitly supports the principles of net neutrality and provides safeguards against those principles should they be undermined by any of the parties involved.

What does the European Commission think?

Importantly, the European Commission agrees that fairshare does not violate open internet and net neutrality. Commissioner Bretton has already dismissed those concerns, saying, “We will not touch net neutrality.” It’s not about changing net neutrality. Please stop saying this because it is built into our values ​​and the digital decade. And the European Parliament recently approved a report on competition policy contained in Article 44. The report calls for the establishment of a policy framework in which large traffic generating companies contribute equitably to the proper financing of telecommunications networks without compromising net neutrality. The adopted fairshare proposal will be fully compliant with the European Open Internet Regulation (OIR), which protects net neutrality principles.

But big tech companies continue to accuse the proposal of violating net neutrality, and how this applies, or how Fair Share hinders innovation, media pluralism and free speech. It does not prove that Unfortunately, the deployment of this powerful buzzword is nonetheless gaining momentum among parts of Brussels and will ultimately discourage Europe from investing in internet infrastructure, which it clearly needs. It may lead to

Why Fair Share Doesn’t Compromise Net Neutrality

Now that the European Commission is considering contributing to its talks, we will directly address the red herring of fair share that undermines net neutrality.

Argument 1 Any form of mandatory payment is in stark contrast to EU regulation

The European Union OIR does not prohibit LTGs from charging for services received. In addition, the OIR encourages parties to agree with Internet access service providers on specific data volume and speed charges for Internet access services. However, such agreements and commercial practices shall not restrict the exercise of rights under the Regulations.

Argument 2 Preference will be given to businesses that can pay their Internet Service Provider (ISP).CAPs who cannot or refuse to pay are discriminated against

Fair share does not affect traffic. It does not block, slow down, modify, limit, interfere with, degrade or prioritize traffic. Fair share assumes that all CAPs, whether they are LTGs or just TGs, are treated equally when it comes to managing traffic. All traffic receives the same treatment. The LTG’s traffic is not prioritized, nor is the other agent’s traffic throttled or slowed down. All Internet traffic continues to be treated equally by network operators. The services offered are the same for all his TG and his LTG.

In the event of any dispute, breach or litigation between LTG and the network operator over the fair share agreement, traffic delivery services must continue to be provided. Any unilateral action to enforce compliance with the agreement, such as throttling an LTG, degrading or blocking its traffic, is a violation of OIR law and should be subject to sanctions. This also applies to similar situations where fair share was not adopted.

Fairshare does not affect access to open and free internet. It does not limit or limit the rights of End Users or affect the services End Users may receive or receive information from, access to content or other services they choose (Section 3.1 of the OIR). .

And the continued dependence of big tech companies on this dangerous herring could be not only inaccurate, but potentially harmful to Europeans. It distorts the debate and diverts attention from the important issue that Europe will need to invest in digital infrastructure for the benefit of all European citizens in the future. It’s time for big tech companies to accept that they have a role to play in making this happen.

