Google’s Augmented Reality Tech Chief Resigns, Condemns Company’s Unstable Commitments





A prominent board member leading Google’s augmented reality efforts has left the company, quickly blaming his former employer.

Mark Lukowski, former operating systems head of the search engine augmented reality team, announced his resignation on Twitter, criticizing Google’s shaky commitments and vision.

The recent change in AR leadership and Google’s shaky commitments and vision are weighing on my decision, he wrote on Monday.

Lucovsky was hired by Google in late 2021 to build the operating system and software for the company’s smart glasses (codenamed “Project Iris”) and other augmented reality devices.

The Verge first reported the existence of Project Iris in January 2022, describing the device as something like ski goggles. However, it turned out later that the ski goggles were actually a collaboration with Samsung, with the Iris being a series of devices that look a lot like regular glasses.

However, a recent Insider report revealed that Google has shelved its plans for Project Iris and will instead focus on developing augmented reality software that it will license to other makers of headsets. became.

Now, Google is reportedly focused on software rather than hardware, aiming for Android for AR, but a repeated shift in strategy in recent years has meant that June 30th will be the last day of work at Google. It has frustrated many employees, including Mr. Lukovsky, who became

Going forward, he explained, he hopes to explore opportunities to further advance augmented reality technology and its fusion with generative AI. I approach the next chapter with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

I have decided to step down from my role at Google where I was senior director of engineering for the OS and software platform for AR and XR devices. The recent change in AR leadership and the volatility of Google’s commitment and vision weighed heavily on my decision.

Mark Lukovsky (@marklucovsky) July 10, 2023

Lucovsky is a well-respected figure in the technology industry, having helped build the Windows NT operating system at Microsoft and Facebook and serving as General Manager of Oculus VR.

But with Apple’s Vision Pro and Metas Quest 3 both well on their way to market already, the competition to find another role in the industry will be fierce.

A wave of quitters at Google

Lukowski’s departure is one of many resignations at Google’s augmented reality team in recent months, following a series of layoffs and the resignation of former Google virtual reality head Clay Beiber.

A veteran of nearly two decades at Google, Beaver left the company to launch an artificial intelligence venture with former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor.

We share an obsession with recent AI advances and are excited to start a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business, says Bavor. He wrote in a Linkedin post earlier this year.

But it remains to be seen whether Lukowski will again work with Beaver on the launch.

