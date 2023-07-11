Google’s Pixel 7 and earbuds hit record lows in Prime Day sale





Google’s latest Pixel smartphone is one of the best Android phones you can buy today. Its flagship Pixel 7 series offers an overall better package at a significantly lower price point than the competition, but the Pixel 7a is the best budget Android phone on the market right now. . These devices are hard to beat at full price, but they’re made even more attractive by the Prime Day sale, which cuts prices to their lowest ever. Plus, you can get discounts on Google’s top-rated wireless earbuds and his Pixel Watch to complete your Pixel collection.

google pixel 7 pro

A 256GB version of Google’s top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro launched at $1,000, but you can get it for just $750 on Prime Day. This is a very It’s a bargain price.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits peak brightness, Google’s 2nd generation Tensor G2 chip, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There’s a robust triple-camera setup on the back, capable of capturing impressive stills even in the most challenging lighting conditions. You can get the 256GB model for $250 off by following the link below, or the base 128GB model for just $650 with a 28% discount.

google pixel 7 pro

$749 $999 $250 savings

The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best smartphone ever, with its sleek premium design, Google’s 2nd generation silicon and, as always, great cameras.

google pixel 7a

If you don’t want to spend more than $500 on a new phone but still want a flagship experience, the Pixel 7a is definitely your pick. It’s powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset as his flagship Pixel 7 Pro, so it can shoot through just about anything you throw at it. Its regular retail price is under $500, but thanks to this Prime Day sale, the Pixel 7a is even better with a 10% discount.

The $450 Pixel 7a packs a flagship chipset, a 90Hz OLED display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the best camera in the midrange. On top of that, it packs a 4,385mAh battery that easily holds up through heavy use throughout the day. However, it only supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, so it’s not the best option for those who don’t want to charge their phone overnight. If all goes well, follow the link below to order your Pixel 7a.

google pixel 7a

$449 $499 $50 savings

Google’s latest mid-ranger offers a few improvements over last year’s model, making it an excellent choice for those on a budget. The Pixel 7a comes with the flagship Tensor G2 chip, a flagship tier camera, an improved his 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability and wireless charging support.

google pixel 6a

For those who just want the Pixel experience without spending $300+, the Pixel 6a is a great choice. It’s a year old, but it’s a great device with Google’s first-generation Tensor SoC and all his Pixel-exclusive software features available on more premium models. Normally, this phone retails for around $350, but on Prime Day you can get it for as little as $250.

This is a great bargain for a smartphone that offers a fast, clean software experience with tons of unique features and good camera performance compared to other devices in this price range. The Pixel 6a, like the new model, features a 6.1-inch OLED panel. However, it is limited to 60Hz. It has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,306mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. It also features a 12.2MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP selfie shooter for all your imaging needs.

google pixel 6a

$249 $349 $100 savings

The Pixel 6a is an affordable phone that will last for years to come. Packed with a powerful set of cameras, Google’s in-house Tensor chip, and some other interesting features, it’s currently around $300.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Once you’ve finished ordering your new Pixel phone, you may also want to buy new wireless earbuds to go with it. Google’s first-party earbuds are definitely the best for Pixel phones, and the Pixel Buds Pro should be the best choice. The flagship earbuds, which normally sell for $200, are now available for just $140.

The Pixel Buds Pro have everything you’d get from the best wireless earbuds on the market today, so at this price it’s hard to beat. It has ANC support for excellent background noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, decent battery life with fast charging support, Google Fast Pair for instant pairing with Pixel phones, and impressive audio output. increase. And in addition to intuitive touch controls, it also has the Google Assistant built-in.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$133 $200 $67 savings

Google Buds Pro are reliable true wireless earbuds. It outputs balanced audio and blocks a fair amount of background noise. It also features a beamforming mic for crystal-clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life.

Google Pixel Buds A series

If the Pixel Buds Pro are a little over your budget, despite Prime Day discounts, you might want to consider the Pixel Buds A-Series. These budget-friendly earbuds lack some of the premium features found in the Pro model, like ANC and wireless charging support, but they do have Google Assistant support, Google Fast Pair, intuitive gesture input, and decent battery life.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are 40% off on Prime Day, making them the lowest prices ever. Follow the link below to get the earbuds for just $59 and enjoy a great audio experience with your new Pixel smartphone without breaking the bank.

Google Pixel Buds A series

$59 $99 $40 savings

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are a great choice for those looking for a premium build and great audio output at an affordable price.

google pixel watch

The Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market, but it didn’t take the top spot because it wasn’t as feature-rich and reasonably priced as its main competitor, the Galaxy Watch 5. However, thanks to the Prime Day sale on smartwatches, the price has dropped to a point where it might be worth buying. This smartwatch normally retails for around $350, but you can get it for just $250 by visiting the link below.

The Pixel Watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display in a compact 41mm case with a unique edge-to-edge dome glass. It’s powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 chipset, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of onboard storage, and a 294 mAh battery that supports fast wireless charging. This watch runs the latest version of Wear OS and because it’s a Pixel, you’ll be the first to receive the next major Wear OS upgrade as soon as it’s available.

google pixel watch

$250 $350 $100 savings

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most stylish and sophisticated Android watches. It’s made by Google, so it’s almost a regular Android watch.

Complete Your Pixel Collection With These Awesome Prime Day Deals

Google’s hardware division has come a long way in the last few years, and the company’s newest device is one of the best you can buy today. These Prime Day sales are getting even more tempting, and we don’t think you need to procrastinate any longer to get yours. If you can’t decide which phone to choose, we highly recommend the Pixel 7a. This is a great phone that offers the best that Google has to offer at an affordable price. But for those who like every feature, at this price he can’t beat the Pixel 7 Pro. But with so many Prime Day deals on mobile, you’re bound to find one that’s just right for you.

