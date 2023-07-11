Virginia Tech Teacher Training, New Campus Curriculum





Virginia Tech gathers professors to launch new Alexandria campus under construction.

The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus will replace the Northern Virginia Center in Falls Church with an 11-story Academic Building 1 scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 after a three-year construction period.

Innovation Campus Vice Chancellor and Executive Director Lance Collins briefed the university’s Visitors Committee on progress at a recent meeting.

When building a campus, having good faculty is central, Collins said. We are a startup and at this early stage we want to build on our strengths.

He said Virginia Tech is hiring professors whose research interests include artificial intelligence and data analytics, next-generation wireless networking, quantum algorithms and software, and intelligent interfaces for virtual and augmented reality.

Furthermore, as this is a work in progress, Collins added, “As time goes on, other areas will probably emerge.”

The search committee is looking for tenured senior faculty members to hire in several key research areas, including artificial intelligence and quantum architecture, he said.

We’ve identified a really strong group, Collins said. I started the process of approaching those people.

Companies such as Boeing and Northrop Grumman are working with Virginia Tech not only on curriculum development, but also on finding teaching talent for the Innovation Campus, he said.

Encouraged by the extremely rapid increase in enrollment, Collins said the campus has hired four additional computer science faculty members, upping the number of recruits for the department from the initial 10 announced in April to up to 16. said to have become a name.

According to the university’s information, once the Innovation Campus is fully developed along with the other two buildings, in 2029, it will be supported by 50 faculty members and will have students earning master’s and doctoral degrees over the course of a year. It is possible that it will be accepted.

The campus will cost more than $1 billion in total projects, according to Associated Press figures.

Collins said the curriculum will be largely project-based. Rather than the typical her 30-credit degree program, which requires students to complete a series of her three-hour courses, students at Innovation Her campus spend half their time on long-term projects.

Collins said they will be working on the project for the rest of the year. His remaining 15 credits are taken from coursework.

And assessment of student progress will be more competency-based rather than the traditional success criteria of learning hours, he said.

Do you have special skills? Collins said. What we want is to teach students technically in the same way as any other degree program, but we also want to develop leaders.

Through projects, students learn management and communication skills and work in an entrepreneurial spirit in diverse teams across differences, he said.

With the 2024 opening, Falls Church will be closed, there’s been a lot of movement, and new programs will be introduced to the Innovation Campus, Collins said. We would like to think of ways to incorporate these new programs into this project-based education that I have been describing.

Virginia Tech Visiting Committee member Dave Calhoun said he’s seen the Innovation Campus gain momentum since it was established.

Calhoun said every step on this path is worth it. Not as good as Roanoke. Perhaps it’s a bit far, but we have to work on it and work as hard as we can.

The visitors’ committee was initially concerned that we didn’t have broad enough ideas about the Innovation Campus project, said member Tisch Long.

And so far, you’re thinking big enough, Long said. We encourage you to continue thinking big.

