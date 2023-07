Ferrari KC23: Stunning one-off gives hints for future

The new Ferrari KC23 is an amazing one-off reworking of the 488 GT3 track car, made for “one customer who is very imaginative, passionate and rigorous”.

Unveiled ahead of this week’s appearance on the Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Hill Climb, the KC23 is the latest customer commission from Maranello’s in-house special projects department. Followed by his GTC4-based BR20, 812-based SP51 and last year’s fantastic SP48 Unica derived from the F8 Tributo.

Unlike these cars, the KC23 is not road-legal and is based on the foundations of Ferrari’s most successful track car to date. Although the company says the car was designed specifically for use on “non-competitive” circuits, it hails it as the “ultimate private Ferrari” and has invested heavily to ensure proper exorbitant performance. It notes that engineering work was expended.

For example, instead of the GT3 car’s quirky air channeling hardware, the more elegant KC23 sports a subtle but effective active aero package that incorporates motorized body panels that open and close along the sides to regulate airflow. I have it.

In the stopped state with the engine off, the panel closes to showcase what Ferrari calls the KC23’s “pure monolithic beauty”.

Ferrari describes the transition as follows: “Pressing the start button on the engine changes its visual attitude using custom kinematics to reveal its massive air intakes and active aerodynamics.

“Then the car is pushed hard on the track. The transition is almost organic, switching mood and physicality from chic evening wear to downforce-seeking aggressive punk rock.”

A fixed rear wing is installed for optimal downforce, but can be removed for a cleaner look.

Ferrari took inspiration from the company’s Vision Gran Turismo concept and Le Mans-winning 499P hypercar, and this one-off vehicle features LaFerrari-style butterfly doors, wraparound headlights and part of the Headline feature. Among them is the slim rear light ‘blade’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/ferrari-kc23-stunning-one-gives-clues-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos