Google has to admit temp workers shouldn’t have been fired because they weren’t like Google





Google has reached a settlement with the NLRB over the dismissal of a former data center employee.

AFP via Getty Images The worker was fired in 2021 after complaining of holiday pay policies at his employer, a vendor that supplies Google with contract workers.

According to a settlement with the National Labor Relations Commission signed by Google and its staffing vendor Modis, Google contractors who were fired for being uncharacteristic of Google should not have been fired.

The settlement, signed June 30 and viewed by Forbes, saw a contractor named Tuesday Carnet, who worked at Google’s data center in South Carolina, claim unfair labor practices and file a complaint in December 2021. This occurred a year and a half after filing a complaint with the NLRB on . . Carnet said they were wrongfully dismissed by Modis after they complained about the company’s holiday pay policy at a meeting. In Kearns’ dismissal letter, Modis said the behavior was unacceptable and uncharacteristic of Google.

The notion of being Google-like is a creepy phrase that’s often repeated at tech giants and even appears in corporate hiring guides. This usually refers to qualities that make a company successful, such as being open to feedback and being proactive. But according to the Alphabet Labor Union, a trade group representing the company’s employees and contractors, the “Unlike Google” trait is also used to describe workers with bad attitudes.

Representatives for Google and Modis did not respond to requests for comment.

As part of the settlement, Carnet will receive prepaid and postpaid salaries, but they have waived their right to reinstatement from the company. Mr Modis would also be compelled to put up a printed notice in his workplace saying that Mr Modis had reversed his dismissal of Mr Kearns and that workers would not be penalized for discussing wages, hours and working conditions. .

In a statement, Carnet said he was pleased Modis and Google were held accountable for their decision to fire me. Not only did it cause an enormous financial burden that I was unprepared for, but at first I felt a kind of embarrassment for simply speaking up for myself.

The decision comes as Google contractors continue to organize against the tech giant, claiming unfair working conditions. Earlier this year, evaluators at Google, which evaluates the quality of search engine results, received the first-ever hourly wage increase from vendor Appen after months of protests over low wages. YouTube Music’s contract workers won a historic union vote in April after the NLRB ruled that Google was a co-employer of workers a month before he . Google is appealing this decision.

Dissenting opinions have been voiced by Google employees for years. In the past, employees have demonstrated against the Pentagon contract, dealings in China and dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct against executives.

