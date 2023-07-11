Cloudflare CEO: Utah culture is ‘exclusive’ but makes great salespeople





Home to stunning landscapes and world-famous ski resorts, Utah has become a hotbed for investors and entrepreneurs, transforming it into a vibrant hub for tech companies, earning the region the Silicon Slope. became. But beneath the shiny surface of success, Utah faces a complex challenge of reconciling its strengths with the challenge of promoting inclusiveness.

I think Utah has some real challenges. It’s a place I love, but at the same time it’s still the place with the highest LGBT teen suicide rate in the country and still has an incredible challenge with very misogynistic practices and a very tough situation. may fall into Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said Monday at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Deer Valley, Utah.

Utah has 123,000 tech workers, or 7.2 percent of the workforce, meaning it has the ninth-largest tech-focused workforce in the nation, said Phil of Fortunes. Waba said on stage. State technology success stories include companies such as Qualtrics, Domo, BambooHR, Plurasight, and Ancestry.

Ben Peterson, co-founder of BambooHR, Deborah Liu, CEO of Ancestry, and Aaron Skonnard, CEO of Pluralsight, sat down with Prince on Monday to talk candidly about the Utah tech scene. With the advent of remote and hybrid work, the state wants to attract more talent from Silicon Valley and beyond to boost incumbent tech companies and spawn more startups.

But Prince argued that Utah’s deep ties to the closed nature of Mormon culture challenged Utah’s ambition to become the next Silicon Valley. Embracing a wider range of perspectives, backgrounds and skill sets is essential to ensuring long-term growth and competitiveness.

For this to become a true tech hub, it absolutely needs to have the infrastructure in place to support a more diverse community, which we don’t have, Prince said. With more diverse technology leadership in Utah, we see an opportunity to help Utah evolve and progress in some of these areas.

BambooHR’s Peterson said that the community has become less closed and has changed a lot in recent years.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, 60.68% of Utahans reported being members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2020. Prince said religious ministry programs that send young people to different countries for proselytizing and community service have produced top salespeople for tech companies. Missionaries are selling the hardest thing in the world, he said: religion.

We have some very good salespeople who come from Utah culture, and I think that’s great. The company hires a large number of these people as salespeople, Prince said.

Utah’s tech industry has a rich tradition of tech markets dating back to the 1970s, with trailblazing giants such as WordPerfect, Novell, and Evans & Sutherland paving the way, and Ancestry in the late 90s and early 2000s. .com, Vivint and Omniture debuted in a beautiful state. The University of Utah’s technology program has also led to the creation of Adobe, Pixar and many other tech companies, Prince noted. Additionally, Adobe’s acquisition of Omniture in 2009 helped establish a permanent presence in Utah.

Ancestry CEO Liu said an ecosystem of tech companies and tech talent is turning Utah into a tech hub as employees move between companies and start their own startups. rice field. She compared it to Seattle, where Amazon and Microsoft have fostered the broader tech scene. You can see it here, said Liu.

