My AI Lighting Robot | The New Yorker





In May, I faced a robotic version of myself as a writer. It was created at my request by Writer, a Silicon Valley startup that specializes in building artificial intelligence tools that generate content in the voice of specific brands and institutions. In my case it was meant to replicate my personal writing voice. Models like OpenAIs ChatGPT are trained on millions of words gathered from across the internet, while Robot Kyle uses Writers with an additional training layer based on about 150,000 words from my writing alone. The bespoke model of The writer’s pitch is that I, the human Kyle, can use the robot Kyle to generate text in a style similar to mine, and at speeds I could only dream of. Waseem Alshikh, co-founder and chief technology officer of Writers, told me recently that the company’s goal is to use his AI to augment content and expand language. Here he is for over a month, I’ve been experimenting with how well a literary automaton can accomplish this task. Or, as Robot Kyle said when asked to comment on the possibility of me being replaced, how do machines generate the insights, observations, and unique perspectives that I offer as a human being? Is it possible?

Writer is one of several startups looking to apply new AI technology to the tedious task of writing. Like many innovations, writing robots aim to increase efficiency, especially for companies that need to produce large amounts of repetitive text. I have connections with companies such as consulting firm Accenture, technology firm Intuit, and lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. Customized model fee is 7 digits. (Mine was created for free as an experiment and does not include some of the intensive features included in the Enterprise edition.) With the help of the Writers tool, a few with the help of machines The company hopes that human writers can complete the work. Reduce costs and increase productivity when composing everything from product descriptions and tweets to CEO messages, investor notes and blog post headlines. Goldman Sachs concluded in a March report that 300 million full-time jobs worldwide are vulnerable to this form of AI automation, with the majority of them having desk jobs. Alsik describes the service as a language assembly line. We had the industrial revolution. “Now you can get this,” he said.

With the looming presence of my personal AI model, I certainly felt like an artisan carpenter facing a rotary saw on the factory floor. Should I accept being replaced and actively automate my own work before others automate it? Will Robot Kyle help me write better, cleaner, faster? I thought so. When asked to describe the long-term effects of machine-generated text, Robot Kyle wrote: “Writers should not be afraid of AI, but rather embrace it as a tool to facilitate their own creation and foster creativity and innovation, rather than replacing it.” What exactly does a Writer mean, and what does a label writer mean? It is run on filler text, which is an avalanche of words and phrases written for use in marketing newsletters that spam your inbox. Her CEO and co-founder of Writer, May Habib, said that the platform’s tools allow her to capture all the time she spends, including summaries, metadata, ads, and delivery copy. He said the work would be automated. Victoria’s Secret, for example, uses Writer to automate product copy for underwear and swimwear, but Writer is much more than mass-produced marketplace listings or boilerplate email blasts. We promise sophistication. As Habib puts it, its core product is automatic insight extraction, another way of describing the task of thinking that is probably the purpose of writing in the first place. As Joan Didion wrote in his 1976, I write solely to know what I’m thinking. His AI programs, such as Writer, aim to replace that process.

In 1984 Steve Jobs famously described the computer as the bicycle of the mind. The experience of using Writer is like riding an electric bicycle. When you pedal it, it goes much faster than the gears of an unassisted human head. The program interface has a prompt window on the left and a text box on the right. Called thoughtWriter’s seed, he’s a one-sentence promptlet that allows you to generate paragraphs of text in an instant. If you want more on the same subject, just press Command-Return and you’ll see a few more sentences. However, like any large language model, Writer cannot guarantee that the results are factual or meaningful. Writing without the help of a generating machine can be frustrating and excruciating, but it promotes productive logic. Writing is thinking, and sequencing ideas and generating text with AI might be a way to avoid thinking. What does it mean to write without thinking? Perhaps it’s the boring euphemistic definition of content. When trying to incorporate Writer into their writing process, the gamblers who repeatedly pull the levers of the slot machines in hopes of finding a lucky combination of phrases that say something similar to what they’re trying to say. I feel like At one point, I asked my robot Kyle to write the beginning of this article. It came up like this:

For centuries, humans have turned to technology to automate mundane tasks and save time for creativity and leisure. But with the advent of artificial intelligence and generative text tools, automation is eating into the jobs of writers and journalists.

This draft sounded like a regular undergraduate report, but it had an interesting core of discussion. Technology promises leisure time, but it often fails to deliver it. I edited the prompt to request a new lead with a more exciting, literary tone that captures the emotional experience of encountering oneself in robotic form. This time, the AI ​​made up her sci-fi story.

I’m standing in the lobby of RoboDot’s Silicon Valley Institute of Technology, watching a shiny humanoid shuffling toward me. It was about as tall as I was, covered in smooth metal, and had bright blue eyes. At that moment, a deep sense of dread overwhelmed me. I wonder if the robot was made for me.

Of course, Robodot isn’t a real company, and Kyle the robot is stuck in his web browser like a genie in a bottle, not roaming around like literary R2-D2. The sense of dread isn’t far off, though. You can ask ChatGPT to imitate a particular writer’s voice, but it rarely comes close. Writer is surprisingly effective in comparison. Kyle the robot sometimes seemed to reflect bits of my mind to mimic some of the semi-unconscious tics that make up my sentences. For example, generative AI will be able to determine whether the meaning of language is still rooted in human experience, or whether language is a commodity to be mined and manipulated, and in what ways the tools used by the developers of this new technology. Asking, the paper writes. . This sentence has some embarrassing features of my writing. First, the heavy use of commas and splitting sentences into many clauses, a practice I partly blame on New Yorker style. Then there is my personal tendency to set dialectical contrasts. It is rooted in human experience and mined commodities. (Once upon a time, my book editor forced me to remove some of the many rather important parts from my draft manuscript.) It tends to end a sentence by echoing it with . This includes products, tools, etc. The generated text evokes in me a similar feeling of disgust at hearing my own speech recorded. Do I really sound like that? Robots have made me self-conscious. I recognize my AI doppelganger, but I don’t like it.

However, when it comes to extracting insights, Robot Kyle has been less successful. Most of the insights the program generated felt empty or approximate. Reading the generated sentence above, my (human) editor points out that something grounded in human experience can still be a commodity, that noun artisans are unnecessarily exaggerated maybe. Unless I tell Robot Kyle not to cite anyone, the program will fabricate citations of sources such as the comments of non-existent Dr. John Smith, a leading AI researcher at Harvard University. Most troubling is that the program is still in flux, with frequent regressions at the end of Critine, and the long-term effects are still unknown. No matter how many times I ask Robot Kyle to explain how he feels about being replaced, he always says he’ll be happier in the end, thanks to the AI ​​itself. We have come to a conclusion. Looking at the program’s output reminded me of the language’s fragility and idiosyncratic thinking. As writers, we all tend to fall into lazy patterns. Avoiding them requires active effort. Robot Kyle is no exception.

Despite being plagued by factual errors, banality, and limited to niche customers, tools like Writer could change how AI permanently changes our relationship with the written word. forces us to consider Just as generations of secretaries a century ago were the first to use typewriters, it’s not hard to imagine a future in which every white-collar worker is equipped with such a writing robot. In a world where texts are freely and instantly produced, but not always accurate and understandable, human workers are pushed into the roles of mass editors and quality assurance inspectors, sometimes replacing rebellious automated workers. Soothing. Kyle the robot sometimes felt like an individual intern who was extremely enthusiastic and productive, but rarely met his goals.

