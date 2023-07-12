Google sued for stealing data from millions of users to train AI tools





CNN—

Google was hit by a widespread lawsuit on Tuesday alleging it violated copyright laws by collecting data from millions of users without their consent to train and develop artificial intelligence products.

A proposed class action lawsuit against Google, its parent company Alphabet, and Google’s AI subsidiary DeepMind was filed Tuesday in federal court in California by Clarkson Law Firm. The company filed a similar lawsuit against ChatGPT developer OpenAI last month. (OpenAI has not previously responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.)

The complaint alleges that Google has secretly stolen everything that hundreds of millions of Americans have ever created and shared on the internet and used that data to train its AI products, including its chatbot Bard. claims to be. The complaint also alleges that Google acquired virtually the entire digital footprint of the company, including the creative and copywriting works used to build its AI products.

Representatives for Google, Alphabet and DeepMind did not respond to requests for comment.

The complaint points out that a recent update to Google’s privacy policy states that the company may use publicly accessible information to train its AI models and tools like Bard. are doing.

In response to earlier Verge coverage of this update, the company has long been transparent about its policy of using publicly available information from the open web to train language models for services like Google Translate. said there is. This latest update clarifies that it also includes new services like Bard.

The lawsuit comes as new AI tools with the ability to generate sentences and images in response to user prompts have gained a lot of attention in recent months. The large-scale language models behind this new technology do this by training them on vast amounts of online data.

But in the process, companies are subject to legal scrutiny over copyright issues in the works heavily contained in these datasets, as well as overt use of personal and possibly sensitive data of everyday users, including data from children. said to be strengthening. litigation.

In an interview with CNN, Tim Giordano, one of Clarkson’s lawyers in the lawsuit against Google, understands that being open to the public in no way means being free to use for any purpose. He said in an interview with CNN that he needs to. Our personal information and data are our property and valuable, and no one has the right to take and use them for any purpose.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief in the form of a moratorium on commercial access to and commercial development of Google’s generative AI tools like Bard. It also seeks unspecified damages and financial compensation for those whose data is allegedly misused by Google. The company said it had filed eight plaintiffs, including minors.

Giordano contrasts the pros and cons of Google’s usual way of indexing online data to support its core search engine against emerging allegations that it is scraping data to train AI tools. let me

He said Google can use its search engine to provide attribution links to your work, actually encouraging someone to buy or engage with it. But data scraping to train AI tools produces alternate versions of the work, fundamentally changing the incentives for those who need to purchase the work, Giordano added.

While some internet users may be accustomed to their digital data being collected and used for search results and targeted advertising, the same may not be true for AI training. Giordano said people couldn’t imagine their information being used in this way.

Ryan Clarkson, a partner at the law firm, said Google is giving people the opportunity to opt out of having their data used to train AI while maintaining the ability to use the internet for their everyday needs. said it needed to be set up.

