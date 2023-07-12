Google Partners Praise New Premier Badge as Google Cloud Takes a Seat at the Enterprise Table





Crowd News Mark Haranas Jul 11, 2023 9am EDT

For the first time ever, Google Cloud has created a new Premier Partner badge. Here’s what every Google Cloud, Workspace, and Chrome partner should know.

Google Cloud is announcing eight new Premier Partner badges as it evolves its partner program to meet the high demand for Google solutions from $30 billion cloud companies, partners told CRN.

“Looking at all the changes they’ve made in the last four months shows that they’re growing in maturity and gaining traction with enterprise customers,” says London-based Google Cloud Alliance for Kin + Carta. Robby Cruz, senior director of A global partner of Google. “His new Premier Partner badge epitomizes the fact that customer demand for verification of partner competence has grown tremendously. As such, it correlates with how much demand Google Cloud is getting in the market. There is a relationship.”

Google Cloud posted revenue of $7.5 billion in Q1 2023, representing a 28% year-over-year revenue increase, outperforming competitors Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. Google Cloud, which ranks third in global cloud market share, also posted a net profit of $191 million in the first quarter, becoming the first cloud company to post profit.

“It’s been impressive to see the program grow, evolve and continue to mature with this new partner designation,” said Cruz, who attended Google Cloud’s Initiative Partner Forum about six years ago. It is.” “Google is now firmly established at the corporate table.”

Google Cloud’s new Premier Partner badge

On Tuesday, the Mountain View, Calif.-based cloud giant announced new Premier Partner badges for Google Workspace, Chrome, and Google Cloud.

There are a total of eight new Premier badges that partners such as MSPs, ISVs and system integrators can earn for three Google services: sell, service and build. (Chrome doesn’t have a Premier badge for Build).

Each targets a specific sale, service, or solution that builds an engagement model. The eight new badges are:

Google Cloud’s Premier Partner for Sell Engagement Model Google Workspace’s Premier Partner for Sell Engagement Model Chrome’s Premier Partner for Sell Engagement Model Google Cloud’s Premier Partner for Service Engagement Model Google Workspace’s Premier Partner for Service Engagement Model Chrome for Service Engagement Model Google Cloud Premier in Partner Build Engagement Model Google Workspace Premier Partner in Partner Build Engagement Model

Bronwyn Hastings, vice president of ISV ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, told CRN, “This is the first time we’ve allowed partners to badge themselves in the marketplace.” “Deep, validated expertise, competence and the need for excellent service are becoming core elements of customer feedback.”

Partners: Why the new Premier badge matters

Asif Hasan is the co-founder of Google Partner Quantiphi and a member of Google’s Partner Advisory Board. He said the new badge is part of an “evolution” of Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage program.

“Google is getting feedback from customers that they need more expertise,” Hassan said. “At the moment, the hierarchy is not as fine-grained as the level of expertise requires. Pretty much what’s happening with these premium badges.”

Based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Hasan’s company hopes to achieve all three Google Cloud premium badges (sell, service, and build).

“It’s a sign of approval that ‘this partner in this domain knows what they’re doing,’ and you can expect a high level of competence,” he said. .

Premier Badge Incentives and Perks

Google Cloud is increasing funding and incentives for partners who achieve Premier status, rewarding partners on both product level and customer value.

Google Cloud’s Hastings said, “We are also increasing our investment in areas such as deal sourcing and accelerating value for our customers.” “Thinking about sourcing, selling, servicing and accelerating value for our customers is how we invest in the partners we engage with.

For example, in the case of the Service Premium badge, Google gives partners with a Premier badge greater visibility not only in Google’s internal sales efforts, but also to external customers. “This will allow our service partners to participate, even if we sell in some cases and sell elsewhere,” Hastings said. They can actually triangulate with someone with their behavior. ”

Strengthen competitiveness “further” with Google partners, AWS and Microsoft

Starting August 1, 2023, Google Cloud’s new Premier badge will be active within the company’s Google Cloud Partner Advantage program.

Robbie Crews of Google partner Kin + Carta hopes his company will earn the Google Cloud premium badge when it officially launches next month. “This is a great way to recognize and visualize partners with a proven track record of delivery and proven ability to execute,” he said.

Overall, our channel strategy and maturity accelerated this year with the launch of several new programs, including the Rapid Assessment Migration Program (RaMP).

“For me, this epitomizes the fact that Google partners are becoming more and more competitive with AWS and Microsoft for traditional workloads. We’re getting it,” Cruz said. “Data will go mainstream in the next decade. This is where Google ultimately shines. It’s a very exciting time to be in the cloud space. So I’m very bullish on where Google is headed.” is.”

