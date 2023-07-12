



Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing Simulation and Sports game.

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 PC Game 2023 Overview

Start at the Bottom or Official World Tour Team! Choose from 80 professional teams based on your preferred style and strategies. Face the attacks of the best peloton riders in more than 260 races and 700 stages of the cycling calendar. From the first race of the season to the last, your opponents are always on your shoulder. * RACES: 260 races and 700 stages recreated in Pro Cycling Manager 2023, including the biggest international races: Tour de France, La Vuelta, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Tour de Romandie and many more. * Teams: 80 teams are represented with more than 800 professional riders (Jumbo-Visma, Ineos-Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates, Trek-Segafredo…).

In Pro Cycling Manager 2023, you are the boss! As the sporting director of the cycling team, your job is to make the right decisions to take your team to the top of the world rankings. All the key aspects of building a winning team are there: managing the race, rotating riders, training sessions, recruiting young talent, updating equipment, defining racing strategies… * Management: Consider the most important contracts and find new sponsors to help your team advance. Good financial management helps maintain a trusting relationship with sponsors. * Recruitment: Monitor the transfer market and sign future riders to improve your team and take it to the top. * Staff: Surround yourself with experts who know the cycling world inside out. Hire doctors, coaches and scouts to help keep riders in top condition. * SCHEDULE: Manage your riders’ schedules, listen to their requests and improve their well-being to keep their spirits high all season long. * The Future: Recruit cycling talent by sending staff from all over the world to scout future stars. * Strategies: Adapt your tactics based on the race, weather and your opponents to deal with different attacks from rival teams and win the most prestigious races. * Equipment: wheels, tires… Upgrade your equipment to take advantage of the latest technology and improve your racing performance.

In Pro Cyclist mode, you are the rider! Create your own rider, show your talent to get to know yourself, manage your contracts and join a professional team. Your training and your first race are important and will influence your career in the future! Are you going to create a climber or a runner? It all depends on your goals! Based on your race results and performance, move up the team hierarchy so that your teammates can help you out in difficult situations. Official top teams + Tour de France track + Revamped Pro Cyclist mode with redesigned training sessions and progression plus a new dynamic system to adapt to unexpected events + Intermediate Mountain: rider ratings and stage terrain added + Redesigned world rankings based on actual system and done New page added + Candidate/selection system for World and European Championship races + New race page with search function and list of starters and winners + Redesigned race results page + Improved sprints + Significantly improved AI, including improved energy management for riders who save their power in MOUNTAIN STAGES The Pro CYCLIST MODEPRO mode has been completely revamped in Pro Cycling Manager 2023, and you now have more freedom to manage your choices. Training is now essential to a rider’s career and development. Define the key moments of the season and your improvement goals so you can stay up to date. Respond to every unexpected event and make new decisions to deal with the most dangerous situations of your career! Physical development, specific training, special preparation for certain races, social life: it’s up to you to find the right balance of all the different aspects under your control so you can improve your rider’s performance and ensure success! The world rankings for all riders and for the races of the season have now been consolidated to make it easier to see individual results. The rider rankings are based on a 52-week system, and the 2023 season will begin with the current world ranking. There will be a ranking update every week, which will add and remove points from the previous version. The update will remove points from the previous year and add points earned during the current year. The world team rankings will start on January 1, and each team will start with 0 points. It’s up to you and your teammates to earn as many points as possible! Sprints have been revised, team finishes are now better handled and sprint finishes are more realistic. During races with stages and depending on the situation, riders may benefit from Grupetto, saving their energy for the days to come. This means that some riders are fresher and more competitive during the sprints and final stages at the end of the race.

Technical specifications of this version Game version: V1.2.1.392 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Game File Name: Pro_Cycling_Manager_2023_v1_2_1_392.zip Game download size: 19 GBMD5SUM: a75627499bb1f4e4ede1a0a7fc81

System Requirements for Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392

Before you start Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 940 * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650, 1 GB or AMD Radeon HD 5770, 1 GB * DirectX: v9.0 * Storage: 16 GB available space * Additional Notes: Please note that this information is not final and may be subject to change up until game launch.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB * DirectX: v9.0 * Storage: 16 GB available space

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 Free Download

Click on below button to start Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

