Canada’s innovation capacity knows no bounds, says Jim Barsily





Jim Barsily believes CPA can do more to improve Canada’s innovation performance (photo credit: Center for International Governance and Innovation (CIGI))

Certified Public Accountant Jim Barsily has been at the forefront of Canadian innovation for 20 years. Perhaps most famously, as chairman and co-CEO with Mike Lazaridis of Research In Motion (RIM), he is the entrepreneur who introduced the BlackBerry smartphone to the world. exclusive.

Here, Mr. Barsily shares his views on a variety of contemporary business issues, including Canada’s competitiveness and innovation position in a highly competitive global marketplace.

Canadian Chartered Accountant: You founded or co-founded several organizations, including the Digital Governance Council, Institute for New Economic Thoughts, Barsily Graduate School of International Studies, Arctic Research Foundation, Digital Rights Center, and Center for International Governance Innovation. and the Canadian Council of Innovators (CCI). What is CCI’s mandate? Jim Balsily (JB): CCI is the business council for companies that compete and sell globally in today’s knowledge-based economy. When we founded him in 2015, there was no forum for Canadian tech CEOs to hear policy views, network and share best practices in an organized way. Until then, domestic policy input was dominated by CEOs of foreign technology companies and CEOs of traditional domestic goods-producing and service companies.

We started with 18 CEO members and now have 150 CEO members.

Canadian CPA: How has your experience as Chairman and Co-CEO of RIM, a leading technology company, influenced your perception of Canadian innovation on the world stage? JB: I have always believed that Canada’s innovation capacity is limitless. and Canadian entrepreneurs have believed they can. Globally successful on par with its peers in the US and elsewhere.

As an example, in 2009 RIM was the fastest growing company in the world, growing to $20 billion in revenue by 2011.

But we also found that Canada does not have a national policy ecosystem that knows how to effectively engage and support local tech entrepreneurs. I am now entering his 30th year working to improve policy capacity at the government level, allowing companies to get the wind behind them rather than their faces, as they often do.

Through CCI, I have had the opportunity to meet regularly with some of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs, some of the most talented and ambitious I have ever met in the world.

Canadian CPA: There is a general perception that Canada lags behind other countries in terms of competitiveness and innovation. Is that perception accurate, and if so, what is the cause? JB: Yes, that’s right. Since 1976, Canada’s productivity has been the worst among all OECD countries, and as a result real wages have remained virtually stagnant ever since. Four decades after the emergence of the knowledge-based economy, Canada’s intellectual property payment and receipt deficit is growing at an alarming rate, much like the developing world. Including the net flow of data values ​​would greatly increase this deficit.

The OECD also predicts that Canada will maintain this bottom position for decades to come.

The reason is that the Canadian policy community has missed the transition from a traditional production-based economy to a knowledge-based economy, and has failed to develop strategies that would enable Canadian companies to secure much of the global value chain. We contribute to the development of intangible assets, but we do not fully share ownership and economic exploitation of those assets.

Canadian CPA: You were also a member of the American Council on Competitiveness. What similarities or differences have you noticed in the perception of business and attitudes towards competitiveness and innovation in the United States compared to Canada? JB: The level of discussion in those American forums It’s just like night and day compared to what we see in The Day. The U.S. policy community is incredibly sophisticated, in regular contact with the business community and constantly seeking to advance geopolitical goals through commercial actors. This is a win-win situation for the government and US companies.

In Canada, it has taken 15 years for policy makers to finally begin to accept that the economy has changed and that we need to work with domestic wealth creators to foster prosperity in Canada.

Canadian Chartered Accountant: What is the purpose of the Center for International Governance and Innovation (CIGI), which you co-founded, and how important a role do you see Canada playing in the development of international governance best practices? JB: CIGI is a think tank founded to conduct world-leading research and analysis to deliver policy solutions for the digital age. Middle powers have a long history of historically significant roles in international affairs, and Canada can play a constructive role in helping to build and update global institutions, standards and governance frameworks; I believe it should be done.

Success in these areas will create a better world and advance Canada’s interests in parallel.

Jim Barsily says he wouldn’t have followed the same career trajectory without CPA (Photo credit: Center for International Governance and Innovation (CIGI))

Canadian CPA: How has the CPA qualification impacted your career in so many areas of interest to both business and society at large? JB: If it weren’t for CPA, I would could not have followed the same career trajectory. It provides the foundational knowledge to understand what financial statements do and what they don’t tell, as well as business structure, capital management, and organizational management.

It was also very helpful in understanding policy issues such as the legal economic diversion structure of IP and data, two key assets of the intangible economy. Optimizing these assets for maximum economic benefit is akin to optimizing tax strategy, which is where I think CPAs can play a key role. The reason is.

Canadian Chartered Accountants: How can Canadian Chartered Accountants contribute to improving innovation over the next decade? JB: We believe Chartered Accountants can do more to improve Canada’s innovation performance.

Commercializing ideas at scale requires exquisite management, or control, of legal areas such as standards, intellectual property filings, licensing strategies, data governance, artificial intelligence, employment policies, and nondisclosure agreements. , must affect the myriad of evolving public societies. Policies supporting these legal rights and responsibilities.

The Canadian business and policy community has not developed deep expertise to understand the importance of these areas and to develop implementation strategies. However, CPA training provides an excellent foundation to fill this gap, especially for ambitious junior CPAs.

focus on innovation

Read about CPA charting an innovative path to the future, and check out our Q+A with MaRS CFO Nicole Barry.

