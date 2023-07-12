Google hits class action lawsuit over AI data scraping





Google Data Scraping Lawsuit Alleges Privacy and Property Infringement Similar Complaint Filed Against Microsoft, OpenAI

July 11 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) is accused of misusing vast amounts of personal information and copyrighted material to train its artificial intelligence system in a class action lawsuit filed on Tuesday. was done.

The complaint, filed in San Francisco federal court by eight individuals seeking to represent millions of Internet users and copyright holders, states that Google’s unauthorized collection of data from websites violates privacy and property rights. said to have infringed

Plaintiffs’ attorney Ryan Clarkson said, “Google doesn’t own the internet, it doesn’t own our creative work, and it’s just because we share it online. Nor do we own representations of our humanity, photographs of our families and children, or whatever.” said in a statement.

Clarkson’s company filed a similar lawsuit against Microsoft-backed OpenAI in the same court in June. The court asked plaintiffs to remain anonymous in both cases, saying that individuals who filed similar lawsuits had reportedly received violent threats.

A Google representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, but claims the company could be owed at least $5 billion.

The lawsuit is against companies in the burgeoning AI industry, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft and OpenAI, for allegedly misusing personal data, copyrighted books, visual art and source code to train their systems. It is one of several lawsuits filed since last year.

Eight plaintiffs in Tuesday’s lawsuit, identified by their initials, said Google misused content posted on social media and information shared on the Google platform to train the chatbot Bard and other generative AI systems. rice field.

The content identified in the lawsuit ranges from photos on dating sites to Spotify playlists and TikTok videos. One of the plaintiffs, JL, a Texas best-selling author and investigative journalist, said Google also copied her book in full to train Bird.

The lawsuit asked the court to allow internet users to opt out of Google’s “illegal data collection” and to order Google to either delete existing data or pay “fair compensation” to its owners.

The action is JL v. Alphabet, Inc., United States District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-03440.

Suggested class: Ryan Clarkson of Clarkson Law Firm

For Google: No Attorney Information

Reported by Blake Britten of Washington

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, for Reuters Legal. He has contributed to Bloomberg Law and Thomson Reuters Practice Law and has practiced as an attorney. Contact: 12029385713

