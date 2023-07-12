Horse Tales Farm Emerald Valley SKIDROW Free Download





Your aunt’s vacation turns out to be far from what you expected. Your once large family property has been wrecked and you find yourself facing a huge challenge.

How do you restore your farm to its former glory?

Dive into a beautiful adventure on horseback! Explore the vast expanses of wilderness around you, meet the people of the peninsula and make friends. Discover the secrets hidden on the island, breed, tame and train horses – each with their own strengths and characteristics – and take part in exciting races. You are now wreckage and rubble, and only you can do anything about it. Fortunately, you’re not alone in your endeavor: in the mayor’s son Gabriel, local woodsman Mateo, and architect and craftswoman Noella, you’ll quickly find invaluable allies to rebuild what once was and make it better than ever. Now it’s up to you to restore your family name to its former glory – and maybe even earn the respect of the prestigious Felix family. Embark on an idyllic adventure on horseback and enjoy the feeling of complete freedom in a vast open world. Run across diverse enchanting landscapes, along the seashore, in the jungle, near a coral lagoon, and more. Who knows, maybe you’ll discover some secrets as you explore it. Along your rides, you’ll meet new friends and complete many quests and missions to save your family’s legacy! Restore your family’s ruined farm to its former glory by rebuilding and personalizing it with various buildings, stables, horse care facilities, supplies and decorations. During your epic story, you will come across many animals, including wild horses. Learn to tame and ride them, each of them is unique, with different abilities, personality traits, preferences and training needs. Develop your skills as a horse rider. Take care of your horses, train and breed them to add the best horses to your horse farm. By strategically breeding, you will be able to enhance their abilities and get unique coat colors for your combinations.

Features:

* Adventure on horseback in a captivating open world. * Breed the best horses according to their stats, characteristics and colors. * PERSONALIZE YOUR FARM: Build, improve and customize your wrecking farm with a variety of buildings and decorations. * Collect resources, meet new friends, and complete quests to save your family’s legacy.

Emerald Valley Ranch SKIDROW System Requirements

Before you start Horse Tales Emerald Valley Ranch game download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 7+ / 8.1 / 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel i3 processor * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: ATI 7770, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel i7 processor * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX960+

