Kovo HealthTech Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Lead AI Innovation





FinTech Innovator Eddie Chan Leads Technology Evolution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 11, 2023)- Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO), a leader in healthcare technology and billing-as-a-service (“we,” “Kovo,” ) continued to invest in AI-powered e-health solutions, appointing technology innovator Eddie Chan as chief technology officer (“CTO”).

“Eddie’s passion for disruptive technologies has always enabled him to push boundaries and accelerate positive change,” explains Dr. Peter Bak, Chairman of the Board of Kovo and e-Health leader. “As CTO, Eddie will work closely with Kovo’s developers and leaders to drive our AI-powered platform and customized digital healthcare solutions,” he added.

Prior to Kovo, Mr. Chan played a key role as CTO of Versapay, where he led the restructuring of the company’s technology landscape before it was acquired and taken private. Most recently, as his CTO at Paramount Commerce, a leader in account-to-account based payments for iGaming and sports betting, Mr. Chan spearheaded a technology transformation that delivered results and agility during his tenure. As his CTO of BeniPlus, a specialist provider of medical benefits, he led the development of Healthtech his platform to increase efficiency across claims eligibility and payout distribution. His extensive FinTech expertise in managing complex, cutting-edge projects, delivering customer-centric solutions, and facilitating large-scale transactions will support his growth strategy for Kovo in the U.S. medical claims processing and his RCM sectors. provide strong leadership to

Innovation utilizing advanced technology solutions and AI

“Joining Kovo is a great opportunity to combine my experience in disruptive technologies and online payments. I will work with the entire Kovo team to improve the financial well-being of healthcare provider customers, while at the same time advancing healthcare finance. We look forward to contributing to the innovation of advanced technology solutions and AI,” said Chan.

In his new role, Mr. Chan will be responsible for leading and building Kovo’s AI and automation workflow strategy, research and development, and investment. His team will lead the continuous improvement of the Kovo platform, developing technology-based efficiencies and customer-centric solutions to extend Kovo’s national reach and leadership across the digital medical billing market. increase.

A vision powered by technology

“Eddie’s proven fintech leadership is critical to Kovo’s technology-powered vision as a fast-growing leader in the dynamic billing-as-a-service healthcare space,” explained Greg Noble, CEO of Kovo. . “We are thrilled to welcome Eddie to the Kovo team and his appointment as our new CTO is also a great opportunity for Kovo to develop industry-leading technology platforms and specialized fintech innovations for healthcare providers.” It will strengthen the deepening of our investment.”

About Cobo Healthtech Ltd.

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in billing as a service, providing SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software to over 2,250 healthcare providers in the United States. Kovo uses its industry-leading technology platform to help healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registrations, services, billing and payments in a seamless manner. Today, Kovo processes more than C$250 million (US$200 million) in billing transactions annually for more than 4.5 million patients through its clients. By providing effective billing methods and technology through SaaS-style long-term contracts, Kovo helps healthcare professionals get paid so they can focus on providing quality care. To learn more about Kovo and stay up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

For more information, see Greg Noble, CEO Investor @kovo.co1-866-558-6777.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements Concerning Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) regarding the Company and its subsidiaries within the meaning of applicable securities laws. may be included. Forward-looking information may relate to our future financial prospects and expected events or results and may relate to our financial condition, business strategy, growth strategy, acquisition prospects and plans, target markets, budget, operations, financial Results, Taxes, Dividend Policy, Plans and Targets. In particular, information regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or our expectations regarding the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information is identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans,” “targets,” “expectations,” “budgets,” “plans,” “estimates,” “outlooks,” may be “forecast”, “project”, “forecast”, “strategy”, “intention”, “anticipate”, “believe” or that a particular action, event or outcome “could” or “could” Variations of the word, phrase, or utterance ‘there is’. , “will”, “may”, or “would” occur. In addition, statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characteristics of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the information set forth in “Risks”. may differ significantly from As set out in the “Factors” section of the final prospectus dated May 26, 2021. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results, performance or achievements Actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially. expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release; Forward-looking information, by its nature, is the Company’s opinion in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and such other factors as the Company currently believes to be appropriate; Based on estimates and assumptions. It makes sense given the circumstances. These elements should not be construed as exhaustive. Despite careful processes for preparing and considering forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates or assumptions will prove correct. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We base forward-looking information on assumptions we believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, including, but not limited to, assumptions about our future growth potential, performance, prospects and opportunities. , there will be no material changes to our business strategy, the current tax and regulatory environment, future debt levels and current economic conditions, and therefore we advise our readers that forward-looking statements are a guarantee of our future performance. Instead, we caution you that our actual operating results are as follows. , our financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industries in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industries in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this press release. It may not show results. or the development of subsequent periods. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have sought to identify important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, but are not currently known to us or are currently unknown to us. There may be other risk factors that we believe are not material. In addition, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There is no guarantee that such information will be accurate, as actual results or future events could differ materially from those projected by such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date (or is expressly stated to be made). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of such statements.

This press release may refer to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not IFRS-recognised measures, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information that complements the IFRS measures by providing a better understanding of the Company’s operating performance from management’s perspective. Our definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this release may not be the same as definitions of non-IFRS measures used by other companies in their reports. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use ARR**, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to provide investors with a supplemental measure of performance and to eliminate items that are less relevant to performance. We use non-IFRS financial measures, including This highlights core business trends that may not be apparent if you rely solely on IFRS financial measures. “EBITDA” means net income (loss) before amortization and depreciation, finance and interest expenses, and income tax provision. *“Adjusted EBITDA” relates to stock-based compensation expense, asset trading gains and losses, asset impairment charges, interest income, net foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax charges or recoveries, and allowable one-off government expenditures. adjusted for EBITDA. COVID-19 Pandemic (“PPP Loans”) and any transaction costs. Specifically, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when considered in conjunction with our results under IFRS and any associated adjustments, provides useful information about our business, regardless of potential distortions. By eliminating potential differences in operating results between periods caused by factors such as depreciation and amortization methods, restructuring, impairment and other charges, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is more than the underlying business on which it is evaluated. We believe it provides a useful additional baseline against which to compare current performance. . The term Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is a non-IFRS measure and refers to the monthly revenue for the current month multiplied by 12. ARR is a metric commonly used by recurring income companies to convey run rate at a given point in time. We believe that non-IFRS financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other stakeholders in evaluating issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulated service providers (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policy) are responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172936.

