FTC Court Ruling Clears Way for Microsoft to Acquire Activision





A federal judge Tuesday challenged the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to delay Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, setting the stage for a merger between the tech giant and video game publisher as soon as this month.

In a 53-page ruling, Jacqueline Scott Corey of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California said the FTC failed to demonstrate that the merger could result in a significant reduction in competition that hurts consumers.

He denied the FTC’s request for an interim injunction. That would delay the completion of the deal until the authorities could contest it in internal courts.

The ruling is a major blow to the FTC’s efforts to crack down more aggressively on blockbuster technology mergers. The strategy is being spearheaded by government chairman Rina Khan, who argues that the tech giants’ enormous influence over commerce and telecommunications has led to anti-competitive behavior. The FTC has sued Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, but has pulled back on one case against Meta, and has shown little success so far in its efforts.

Microsoft and Activision welcomed the ruling. Microsoft President Brad Smith wrote on Twitter that he thanked the San Francisco court for this swift and thorough decision. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement that the merger would allow established market leaders to compete rather than continue to dominate.

FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar said in a statement that the FTC is disappointed with the outcome given the merger poses a clear threat to free competition in cloud gaming, subscription services and consoles. rice field. Farrar added that he plans to announce next steps in the coming days to stay competitive and continue the fight to protect consumers.

The ruling lifts a moratorium on completing transactions just before midnight Friday unless the FTC obtains an extension from the Court of Appeals.

There were also signs on Tuesday that the tide might be turning in Microsoft’s favor in the UK, which posed another major hurdle to a takeover. Local regulators had blocked the deal, saying it would hamper competition in online game streaming. But Microsoft said Tuesday it was suspending its formal appeal of the ruling to negotiate a settlement.

The regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, said in a statement that it was open to proposals to address the concerns, giving Microsoft a significant impetus to complete the acquisition as soon as next week.

From the beginning, the FTC seemed to be struggling against Microsoft, but Microsoft made a deal early last year to rebuild its video game business and bring big names like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft to the Xbox platform. announced that it would acquire Activision. .

Courts are concerned that mergers involving direct competitors will stifle competition, but Microsoft and Activision are generally not considered direct competitors.

The FTC sued Microsoft in administrative court last year, but the court has no legal authority to block the deal from closing. In June, the FTC, concerned that Microsoft was trying to complete the deal despite government concerns, asked Judge Corey to take action.

Last month, the FTC subpoenaed high-profile witnesses, including Kotik and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in five days of testimony, arguing that the merger was bad for gamers and competition.

The FTC argued that Microsoft had huge incentives to make Activisions Call of Duty an Xbox-exclusive $30 billion-plus lifetime revenue franchise, withholding it from Sony’s PlayStation or degrading the PlayStation version of the game.

But Microsoft said it has struck deals with companies such as Nintendo to bring Call of Duty on other platforms, and has approached Sony with a deal. Microsoft has no incentive to risk angering gamers by breaking its promise to continue Call of Duty on PlayStation, arguing that it would lose a lot of money if PlayStation players were removed.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Judge Corey has at times appeared skeptical of the FTC’s case. During closing arguments, she repeatedly pressured the agency to back up the company’s claim that if Call of Duty was banned from the PlayStation, enough players would ditch the PlayStation and buy an Xbox, making it a big deal for Microsoft. The move will be worth it.

The FTC believes the combined company will likely pull Call of Duty out of Sony PlayStation, or that Activision’s content ownership will substantially weaken competition in the video game library subscription market and cloud gaming market. Judge Corey said the deaf claim did not prove likely to succeed. wrote in her determination.

On the contrary, he added later, documentary evidence indicates that consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content is on the rise.

She said despite extensive discoveries involving nearly a million documents and 30 depositions, the FTC is sticking to Microsoft’s public promise to make Call of Duty available on the PlayStation (and Nintendo Switch). I wrote that I had not identified a single conflicting document.

Her denial of the preliminary injunction means Microsoft could complete its merger with Activision in the United States as soon as this month. The two companies have set a July 18 deadline for the deal, by which time Microsoft will have to pay Activision $3 billion in penalties if the deal doesn’t go through. The two companies may agree to postpone the date or merge while UK appeals are pending.

It was the FTC’s latest loss in a lawsuit involving one of the tech giants. Although legal challenges under Khan led to companies such as Lockheed Martin and semiconductor maker Nvidia withdrawing their bids early in her term, Khan said earlier this year that Metas would buy the virtual reality startup. I filed an appeal, but it was unsuccessful.

Khan said the loss in court didn’t deter him. The chairman and his supporters believe that years of too much risk aversion by regulators led to a runaway consolidation. They said the FTC and other government agencies should aggressively pursue new lawsuits, even if a victory is not guaranteed.

In his ruling, Judge Corey said that consumers expected Microsoft to scrutinize it and benefited from a written and oath agreement to share Activision’s games across a variety of consoles and streaming services. claimed. The scrutiny paid off, she wrote.

