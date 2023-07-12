Netflix Improves Google TV App





If you have a Google TV device, you may have noticed that Netflix looks even better.

Netflix has released an updated version of its app that reduces judder with new frame rate matching. Judder occurs when content does not play at the intended frame rate, repeating the same frames. A slow internet connection can also cause this effect, which Netflix cannot solve.

Developed by David Zheng, the new version 10.0.04 matches the frame rate of content for a smoother viewing experience on Android TV and Google TV.

As outlined on the Netflix Tech Blog, Netflix offers limited high frame rate content (50fps or 60fps), but the majority of our catalog and viewing time will be watching content between 23.97 and 30fps. This may be attributed to members who This essentially means that in most cases the content goes through a process called frame rate conversion (aka FRC) on the source device, duplicating frames so that the content matches the native frame rate to the HDMI output frame rate. means to convert.

Flatpanelshd ​​reports that studios have phased out 23.976 fps in recent years, but Netflix’s extensive catalog already has a number of titles shot at this speed. Specifying an integer such as 24.000 fps will result in smoother playback. Frame rate conversion from 25 to 50, 30 to 60, 24 to 120, etc. removes judder.

While most series and movies are shot to provide a smooth viewing experience, certain recently canceled Netflix series deliberately use effects to add even more mystery to the series. Viewers thought it was upsetting, even though it was actually a subtle but important plot point.

If your device does not support the 10.0.04 update app, check Netflix’s Help Center for other ways to adjust your TV and playback speed to reduce or eliminate judder. Still thinking about upgrading your TV? Check out our Android TV and Google TV product lines.

